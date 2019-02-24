The Reset: Basketball teams reach final four; spring sports underway

× Expand Kamp Fender The Hoover Bucs celebrate winning the Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Huntsville on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Pete Mathews Colesium in Jacksonville. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the state final four with wins last Wednesday in the Class 7A Northeast Regional finals. The Lady Bucs knocked off Sparkman, the team that defeated them in the postseason last season, and you can read the recap by clicking here. The boys team got past Huntsville, and you can read that recap here.

The Spain Park girls basketball team saw its state title defense come to an end in a loss to Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday in the regional final. Click here for a recap of the game.

BASEBALL

Hoover

The Hoover baseball team traveled south to kick off its 2019 campaign last week. The Bucs split a doubleheader at Spanish Fort on Monday to begin the season. In the first game, Hoover held on for a 5-4 win. Jesse Kelley’s RBI single gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead in the third inning, before Spanish Fort responded with two runs in the bottom half. Hoover reclaimed the lead at 3-2 in the fourth, as a Daniel Swatek grounder turned into two runs on an error.

John Henry Milligan extended the edge to 4-2 in the sixth on a run-scoring single and the Bucs tacked on another on Trey Harry’s RBI double in the seventh. Spanish Fort scored two runs and had the bases loaded, before Milligan slammed the door to preserve the win.

Spanish Fort claimed a 6-1 win in the second game, as the Bucs’ only run came on a double play groundout in the fifth inning. Colson Lawrence pitched well in the start, allowing just a run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Hoover moved over to Fairhope on Tuesday and got the bats going again in a 12-4 victory. Hoover scored in each of the first six innings of the contest and pulled away after Fairhope put three runs on the board in the first inning. Milligan, Colby Davis, Swatek, Harry and Lawrence Hammonds each drove in two runs apiece. Hammonds and Peyton Wilson went deep as well. Swatek got the start on the mound and went four innings, with all three of the first-inning runs being unearned.

Hoover dropped both ends of a doubleheader against Helena on Saturday, falling 6-3 and 16-7 at the new Finley Center turf fields. In the first contest, Milligan, Lawrence and Davis Young accounted for the RBIs. In the second game, Robby Ashford and Brooks Brymer each knocked in a pair of runs.

This week, the Bucs are slated to travel to Helena on Tuesday before hosting JSerra (Ca.) on Friday and Lassiter (Ga.) on Saturday.

Spain Park

The excessive rain forced some changes in Spain Park’s baseball schedule, but the Jags were able to begin their season last Monday with a doubleheader. The Jags fell 11-4 to Prattville in the first game but rebounded to claim a 5-3 win over Chelsea in the second game.

Against Prattville, the Jags surrendered two big early innings and trailed 9-2 after three. Colton Ledbetter’s two-run home run in the first inning got the Jags on the board and Lane Willis and John Poist notched RBIs in the final frame. Willis notched three hits in the game from the leadoff spot.

Spain Park scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a tie with Chelsea. With the game tied at 3-3 through four innings, a run scored on Colby Mills’ ground ball and Carter Sidor drove in a run as the next batter to seal the win. Linden Samaha got the win on the mound as he pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Will May pitched the final two innings to earn the save.

The Jags split a doubleheader with Wetumpka on Saturday, as the teams played on the new turf fields at the Finley Center. Wetumpka took the first game 9-8, with Sidor picking up two RBIs for the Jags in the contest. In the second game, a 12-2 Spain Park win, Ledbetter went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.

This week, the Jags are slated to host Briarwood on Thursday and return the trip on Saturday to face the Lions and Hueytown.

SOCCER

Three of the four varsity soccer teams from Hoover and Spain Park were back in action last week.

The Hoover girls (2-1-1) picked up their first win of the season on Friday against Briarwood, downing the Lady Lions 3-1 behind a pair of goals from Gaby Walker. Hoover returned to the pitch on Saturday and earned a 3-0 victory over Carrollton (Ga.). This week, the Lady Bucs will play at Homewood on Tuesday and host Auburn on Thursday.

The Hoover boys (1-0-2) didn’t play a game last week, as their scheduled match against Calera was canceled due to rain. This week, the Bucs are set to host Helena on Monday and Prattville on Tuesday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park soccer teams both experienced successful weekends at the Island Cup, held over the weekend in Gulf Shores.

The Lady Jags (5-1) cruised to the title by clicking off four straight lopsided wins. They defeated Austin twice, 9-1 and 6-0, blanked Robertsdale 10-0 and beat Huntsville 3-0.

The Spain Park boys went 1-1-1 at the tournament. They beat St. John Paul II 3-2, fell to Huntsville 2-0 and tied Sparkman 2-2.

The Jags will open Class 7A, Area 6 play this week at Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday before hosting Mountain Brook on Friday. The Lady Jags’ next scheduled game is March 5 against Vestavia Hills.

SOFTBALL

Hoover

Hoover managed to open its softball season last Monday, as the Bucs shut out perennial state contender Sparkman 3-0. Brookelyn Cannon went the distance, hurling a four-hit shutout over seven innings in an impressive performance. Cannon even helped herself, driving in two runs in the decisive fifth inning to break the ice. Hannah Presley followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

This week, Hoover hosts Vestavia Hills on Monday, travels to Prattville on Tuesday, hosts Benjamin Russell on Thursday and plays in Spain Park’s Jaguar Classic over the weekend.

Spain Park

Spain Park’s softball team opened its season last Monday with a dominant 16-2 victory over Pleasant Grove. The Jags scored in all four innings and cruised to the win. Annabelle Widra led off and posted a three-hit day with a home run and two runs driven in. Caroline Wooley went 3-for-4 on the day with a team-high five RBIs. Lindsay Parker notched a pair of hits and drove in three runs, while Alexis Anderson also had two RBIs. Kate Campbell struck out eight over her four innings of work.

The Jags traveled to the Sidney Cooper Invitational over the weekend. They reached the final but were unable to grab a third straight tournament title in the event, hosted by Central-Phenix City.

On Friday, Spain Park looked dominant in its two pool wins. The Jags began things with a 12-1 win over Gulf Shores. Anderson went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, three runs scored and four RBIs in the contest. Parker launched a homer and drove in three, Widra registered a home run and Lydia Coleman went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs driven in. Campbell allowed two hits and a run in five innings of work, while also getting two hits and driving in a run at the plate.

Mackenzie Thompson slugged two homers and drove in seven runs in the Jags’ ensuing 13-4 win over Jeff Davis. Wooley also homered and knocked in three.

Wooley homered again as Spain Park opened bracket play on Saturday with a 4-0 win over James Clemens. Maddie Majors doubled and knocked in two runs to support Campbell, who allowed just three hits in four scoreless innings. The Jags followed that up with an 8-2 win over Holtville, as Majors homered, doubled and had two RBIs, while Widra went 3-for-4 at the plate and allowed just one hit in four innings in the circle.

In the semifinals, the Jags notched a 7-0 win over Prattville, as Wooley drove in two runs and Widra struck out six over five scoreless innings. In the final, Spain Park fell to Alabama Christian 5-1.

This week, the Jags play their home opener on Monday against Brookwood before hosting the annual Jaguar Classic over the weekend.

LACROSSE

The Hoover girls lacrosse team got a game in last week, as the Bucs fell to Oak Mountain 16-5 on Thursday. The Spain Park girls team picked up an 11-9 win over Auburn on Friday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.