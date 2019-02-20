Lady Bucs avenge last year's loss, advance to final four

× 1 of 26 Expand Kamp Fender Skyla Knight (1) shoots a three pointer during a Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Pete Mathews Colesium in Jacksonville. (Kamp Fender) × 2 of 26 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Jada Knight (2) passes to Miya Kimber (14) during a Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Pete Mathews Colesium in Jacksonville. (Kamp Fender) × 3 of 26 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Jada Knight (2) attempts a three pointer during a Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Pete Mathews Colesium in Jacksonville. JACKSONVILLE — The road to redemption continues.

Exactly one year after its season ended to the same team in the same round, the Hoover High School girls basketball team routed Sparkman 73-45 on Wednesday morning at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The win allows the Lady Bucs to advance to the state final four next week.

“Since this is the place we lost last year, we came in thinking we didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “We came out playing hard. Not a lot of teams we play can match our quickness, but they are one of them that can.”

Hoover’s defense of the 2017 7A state title came to an end against Sparkman on Feb. 20, 2018, but the 2019 matchup was a different story.

The 9 a.m. start had no effect on Hoover (32-1), as the Lady Bucs’ first-quarter output rivaled that of an NBA game. They put 28 points on the board while shooting 68 percent from the floor and never looked back.

Senior Skyla Knight sparked Hoover’s offense early, scoring seven of the team’s first nine points, before eighth-grader Reniya Kelly scored nine points as part of a 21-6 run to wrap up the opening quarter. Joiya Maddox took over in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her game-high 23 points.

“It’s been on my mind since we lost last year,” said Maddox, who also pulled down 10 rebounds in the contest. “We knew coming into this game we had to beat them. There was no other option, so we came out and played how we know we can play.”

The Lady Bucs’ full-court press and efficient offense sped up the pace of the game, and Sparkman (27-6) was never able to keep up. Johnson touted the team’s depth and the ability of different players to provide a spark each game.

Knight finished the game with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kelly ended up with 15 points and seven boards.

“At any given time, any person can step up,” Maddox said.

After the Lady Bucs jumped out to the 28-13 first-quarter lead, they extended the edge to 49-26 at halftime thanks to a 10-0 run in the second. The margin was never closer in the second half.

Johnson didn't have to remind her team about the defeat to the Senators a year ago.

“It was just understood,” Johnson said.

As with any game, the Lady Bucs will focus on a few things they can improve upon heading into the season’s final game or two. Hoover allowed 12 Sparkman offensive rebounds and had more turnovers than assists (11-10).

“Our goal is to be as good as we can be,” Johnson said. “We have the talent, but it’s the little things we have to take care of.”

But at the end of the day, the Lady Bucs are only focused on one thing.

“Winning,” Knight deadpanned.

Deyana Dodd led Sparkman with 17 points. Madison Adamson tied for Hoover’s team high with seven rebounds, while Jada Knight had six points, five rebounds and three assists.

Hoover will return to the state final four next week, facing off against McGill-Toolen Thursday, Feb. 28, at noon. The winner will take on the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Auburn in the state championship on Saturday.