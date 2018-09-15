The Sugarbelle Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Birmingham that works with financially struggling families to afford pet care. more

Three Hoover students were part of the ‘Theatre on Ice’ national championship team. more

If you’re looking to get outside and get active this fall, make sure to check out these runs. more

Kelly Rice has been in remission for more than 16 years. But while she has won her personal battle with the disease, she’s not done fighting. more

Signature Homes has dominated home building in Hoover for the last 10 years with no plans of stopping. more