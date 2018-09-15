Signed, sealed and delivered
Signature Homes has dominated home building in Hoover for the last 10 years with no plans of stopping. more
The Mountain Brook High School football team scored 24 unanswered points on Friday night to secure a 24-14 victory over Spain Park. more
Hoover High School surrendered over 600 yards on Friday night in a loss to Hewitt-Trussville. more
The attack reportedly happened after the clerk confronted one of the men about tracking mud into the store. more
The budget projects $13.3 million will be needed to convert the former Riverchase Middle School into a skilled trades center called the Riverchase Career Connection Center. more
Get ready for this week's high school football slate. more
The facility next week will be dedicated as the Lance Corporal Thomas E. Rivers Post Office Building. more
The decision now moves to the Hoover City Council for consideration. more
Hoover and Spain Park's high school sports teams were in action last week. more
Hoover High School hung on to beat region rival Thompson on Friday night. more
The Vestavia Hills High School football team needed a last-minute touchdown on Friday to take down Spain Park in both squads' Class 7A, Region 3 opener. more
The wreck happened on Shades Crest Road Wednesday night. more
The proposed new pay scale would give raises to all employees, increase the maximum amount they can earn in the future and cost the city about $1.5 million more in the coming fiscal year, city officials said. more
Hoover and Spain Park's high school football teams have big area games this Friday night. more
Hoover and Spain Park's high school sports teams are back in action. more
Hoover High School did not fare well in the game's continuation on Saturday. more
About 125 people runners and walkers took part in the 2018 Ross Bridge 8K. more
The Spain Park High School football team saw its lead slip away late in Friday's 16-14 loss at Bessemer City. more
The Hoover High School football team trailed St. John's College High on Friday when inclement weather moved into the area and postponed the game. The contest will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. more
This budget should strengthen public safety and increase city employee salaries to once again make Hoover the "employer of choice," the mayor said. more
Hoover and Spain Park high schools are in action this week. more
This should be a record general fund budget for the city of Hoover, thanks to three tax increases approved by the City Council in July. more
Hoover's Robby Ashford and George Pickens teamed up for a pair of early touchdowns to lead the Bucs over Pinson Valley. more
Spain Park leaned heavily on the legs of Jalen Henderson en route to a season-opening victory against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. more
The job includes 9.7 miles of roadway on 38 streets, plus paving jobs at numerous Hoover schools. more
High school football starts this week. more
City staff changed the way police overtime pay is reported to the Retirement Systems of Alabama due to a recent Supreme Court decision, but Smith said the court decision was misinterpreted. more
Two other people who were in the vehicle remain at UAB Hospital. more
The hearings with department heads are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 23. more
The apparent accident occurred in the parking lot of the Home Depot off U.S. 280. more
The city's economic developer, Greg Knighton, shared the city's strategies at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce August luncheon. more
School officials are hiring extra bus drivers to help take care of an unexpected demand for bus service. more
The board has scheduled a meeting for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15. more
Planning commissioners want more time to review a noise study. more
Hundreds of people showed up to check out the five new fields at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. more
Attendees will be able to sample cakes, pies, cookies and other desserts created by Alabama chefs, home cooks and restaurant professionals, as well as Bo Jackson's signature hamburgers. more
There will be a ribbon cutting and family fun night with inflatables, face painting, balloon twisters, music, sports clinics and a Birmingham area celebrity softball game. more
Birmingham police and the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested two people in Birmingham Tuesday night. more
Lifeguards April Fitten and Taylor Davis rescued a man and his young son, neither of whom knew how to swim, as they accidentally went from the shallow end of the pool to the deep end. more
Members of the new group say the city needs a space, and eventually a performing arts center, for artists who had to leave the Artists on the Bluff facility. more
Superintendent Kathy Murphy encouraged faculty to build on the vision of those who started the system. more
Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more
Numerous residents said they see the need for sewer rates to rise, but some want the city to subsidize the sewer system with other city revenues. more
The City of Hoover tonight is holding a second public meeting to discuss potential rate increases and long-term needs for the city’s sewer system. more
The town hall meeting will take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. more
Dodson will become director of the Riverchase Career Connection Center on Oct. 1. more
The chamber is leaving The Centre at Riverchase to rent space in the office tower adjoining the Riverchase Galleria. more
Pate, the city's former executive director, was instrumental in the development of the Veterans Memorial Arbor at Aldridge Gardens and Veterans Memorial Plaza at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road. more
Authorities have charged a 33-year-old Fairfield man and 35-year-old Bessemer man with attempted murder, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property. more
Hoover and Spain Park's high school football teams competed in the Hoover City Elite tournament last weekend. more
Bailey, a six-time Emmy winner, is scheduled to perform at the Comedy Club Stardome. more
Hoover property owners in Shelby County may see the stormwater fee increase as soon as fiscal 2019, but the fee increase won't impact Jefferson County until fiscal 2020. more
BirminghamWatch has produced this Voter Guide to help Jefferson and Shelby voters. more
Three men used a truck and chain to rip an ATM out of the Walgreen's on Ross Bridge Parkway this morning. more
Derrick Maddox suffered second-degree burns in connection with a fire at his restaurant on East McFarland Boulevard Tuesday night, the Tuscaloosa fire marshal said. more
The council also voted down a proposal to raise residential rental and lease taxes for apartments and rental homes. more
See who else is coming to the Hoover Library Theatre between now and May. more
The man reportedly was doing some excavation work on his property Monday night when his tractor apparently flipped on top of him, police said. more
Some residents and planning commissioners say they're concerned about dog barking and odors so close to people's homes. more
The property owner wants to amend restrictions on building materials and building wall height and roof requirements. more
Firefighters were battling the flames into the early hours of Thursday morning. more
Hadder has been an assistant principal at Spain Park High School. more
The latest proposal would charge hotel guests a $2 nightly room fee in Hoover instead of the $2.50 fee proposed last week. more
