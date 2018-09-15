SUN-COVER-Signature-Homes_SNF_3213.jpg

Signed, sealed and delivered

Signature Homes has dominated home building in Hoover for the last 10 years with no plans of stopping. more

SUN-EVENTS-Kelly-Rice-run.jpg

Hoover mom carries teal torch to take on GYN cancers

Kelly Rice has been in remission for more than 16 years. But while she has won her personal battle with the disease, she’s not done fighting. more

280-SUN-EVENTS-R(un)-for-one2.jpg

Off to the races: September run and walk guide

If you’re looking to get outside and get active this fall, make sure to check out these runs. more

CSUN-FEAT-Magic-City-Theatre-on-Ice1.jpg

Skating to the top

Three Hoover students were part of the ‘Theatre on Ice’ national championship team. more

SUN-FEAT-Sugarbelle-Foundation-2.jpg

‘Keeping pets and people together’

The Sugarbelle Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Birmingham that works with financially struggling families to afford pet care. more

SNF_0672.jpg

Sarah Finnegan

The Mountain Brook High School football team scored 24 unanswered points on Friday night to secure a 24-14 victory over Spain Park. more

Spain Park

Hoover Football

Photo by Todd Lester

Hoover High School surrendered over 600 yards on Friday night in a loss to Hewitt-Trussville. more

Hoover

Joseph Weaver Thomas Gavin

Photos courtesy of Jefferson County Jail

The attack reportedly happened after the clerk confronted one of the men about tracking mud into the store. more

News

Hoover school board 9-11-18

Photo by Jon Anderson

The budget projects $13.3 million will be needed to convert the former Riverchase Middle School into a skilled trades center called the Riverchase Career Connection Center. more

Schools

280_4552.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

Get ready for this week's high school football slate. more

Sports

Thomas Rivers

Photo courtesy of Tom and Charon Rivers

The facility next week will be dedicated as the Lance Corporal Thomas E. Rivers Post Office Building. more

People 2 Comments

PetSuites Resort map

Image provided by city of Hoover

The decision now moves to the Hoover City Council for consideration. more

Businesses 3 Comments

2018 Hoover Football

Barry Stephenson

Hoover and Spain Park's high school sports teams were in action last week. more

Sports 1 Comments

2018 Hoover Football

Barry Stephenson

Hoover High School hung on to beat region rival Thompson on Friday night. more

Hoover 1 Comments

280_4140-Edit.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

The Vestavia Hills High School football team needed a last-minute touchdown on Friday to take down Spain Park in both squads' Class 7A, Region 3 opener. more

Spain Park

Hoover police night

The wreck happened on Shades Crest Road Wednesday night. more

News 5 Comments

Hoover employee milestones 2017

Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/City of Hoover

The proposed new pay scale would give raises to all employees, increase the maximum amount they can earn in the future and cost the city about $1.5 million more in the coming fiscal year, city officials said. more

News

DSC_3591.jpg

James "Nick" Nicholas

Hoover and Spain Park's high school football teams have big area games this Friday night. more

Sports

Spain Park vs. Hoover Volleyball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover and Spain Park's high school sports teams are back in action. more

Sports

DSC_3450.jpg

James "Nick" Nicholas

Hoover High School did not fare well in the game's continuation on Saturday. more

Hoover

Ross Bridge 8K 2018 (1)

Photo by Jon Anderson

About 125 people runners and walkers took part in the 2018 Ross Bridge 8K. more

People

Spain Park Football

Photo by Jonathan Norris

The Spain Park High School football team saw its lead slip away late in Friday's 16-14 loss at Bessemer City. more

Spain Park

2018 Hoover Football

Photos by Barry Stephenson

The Hoover High School football team trailed St. John's College High on Friday when inclement weather moved into the area and postponed the game. The contest will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. more

Hoover

Frank Brocato 8-30-18

Photo by Jon Anderson

This budget should strengthen public safety and increase city employee salaries to once again make Hoover the "employer of choice," the mayor said. more

News

20180825_152951.jpg

Todd Lester

Hoover and Spain Park high schools are in action this week. more

Sports

City of Hoover Hoover City Schools logos

This should be a record general fund budget for the city of Hoover, thanks to three tax increases approved by the City Council in July. more

News

280_2348-2.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

Hoover's Robby Ashford and George Pickens teamed up for a pair of early touchdowns to lead the Bucs over Pinson Valley. more

Hoover 5 Comments

DSC_2742.jpg

James "Nick" Nicholas

Spain Park leaned heavily on the legs of Jalen Henderson en route to a season-opening victory against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. more

Spain Park

Deo Dara Drive Aug 2018

Photo by Jon Anderson

The job includes 9.7 miles of roadway on 38 streets, plus paving jobs at numerous Hoover schools. more

News 1 Comments

Hoover Football

Photos by Barry Stephenson

High school football starts this week. more

Sports

Gene Smith council president

Photo by Jon Anderson

City staff changed the way police overtime pay is reported to the Retirement Systems of Alabama due to a recent Supreme Court decision, but Smith said the court decision was misinterpreted. more

News 7 Comments

Alex Newman

Two other people who were in the vehicle remain at UAB Hospital. more

News

City of Hoover logo 2

Photo by Jon Anderson

The hearings with department heads are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 23. more

News

Hoover police vehicle

Photo by Jon Anderson

The apparent accident occurred in the parking lot of the Home Depot off U.S. 280. more

News

Greg Knighton 8-16-18

Photo by Jon Anderson

The city's economic developer, Greg Knighton, shared the city's strategies at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce August luncheon. more

Businesses

Hoover school bus 2018

Photo by Jon Anderson

School officials are hiring extra bus drivers to help take care of an unexpected demand for bus service. more

Schools

City of Hoover logo - council chambers

Photo by Jon Anderson

The board has scheduled a meeting for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15. more

Businesses

PetSuites Resort sketch

Image provided by city of Hoover

Planning commissioners want more time to review a noise study. more

Businesses 1 Comments

Met baseball opening 8-11-18 (5)

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hundreds of people showed up to check out the five new fields at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. more

News

sweets

Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/Hoover Public Library

Attendees will be able to sample cakes, pies, cookies and other desserts created by Alabama chefs, home cooks and restaurant professionals, as well as Bo Jackson's signature hamburgers. more

News

Hoover sports complex baseball fields July 2018

Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz/Bluff Park Drone

There will be a ribbon cutting and family fun night with inflatables, face painting, balloon twisters, music, sports clinics and a Birmingham area celebrity softball game. more

Sports

Jason and Stacy Shafer

Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department

Birmingham police and the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested two people in Birmingham Tuesday night. more

News

Pool rescue

Photo by Jon Anderson

Lifeguards April Fitten and Taylor Davis rescued a man and his young son, neither of whom knew how to swim, as they accidentally went from the shallow end of the pool to the deep end. more

People

Hoover Arts Council

Photo courtesy of city of Hoover

Members of the new group say the city needs a space, and eventually a performing arts center, for artists who had to leave the Artists on the Bluff facility. more

News 5 Comments

Hoover back to school 2018 (1)

Photo by Jon Anderson

Superintendent Kathy Murphy encouraged faculty to build on the vision of those who started the system. more

Schools

Pertussis

Photo from U.S. National Library of Medicine

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more

News

Inverness sewer meeting 7-31-18 (1)

Photo by Jon Anderson

Numerous residents said they see the need for sewer rates to rise, but some want the city to subsidize the sewer system with other city revenues. more

News

Inverness sewer plant McGraw

Photo by Jon Anderson

The City of Hoover tonight is holding a second public meeting to discuss potential rate increases and long-term needs for the city’s sewer system. more

News

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones

Photo courtesy of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones

The town hall meeting will take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. more

News

Ron Dodson Aug 2017

Photo by Jon Anderson

Dodson will become director of the Riverchase Career Connection Center on Oct. 1. more

Schools 3 Comments

Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce

Photos by Jon Anderson

The chamber is leaving The Centre at Riverchase to rent space in the office tower adjoining the Riverchase Galleria. more

Businesses 1 Comments

Hoover chamber 18 Freedom Award 1

Photo by Jon Anderson

Pate, the city's former executive director, was instrumental in the development of the Veterans Memorial Arbor at Aldridge Gardens and Veterans Memorial Plaza at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road. more

News 4 Comments

Staples Medley

Photos courtesy of Jefferson County Jail

Authorities have charged a 33-year-old Fairfield man and 35-year-old Bessemer man with attempted murder, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property. more

News

Hoover City Elite 7 on 7

Kyle Parmley

Hoover and Spain Park's high school football teams competed in the Hoover City Elite tournament last weekend. more

Sports

Ben Bailey

Photo courtesy of Ben Bailey

Bailey, a six-time Emmy winner, is scheduled to perform at the Comedy Club Stardome. more

People

Monte D'Oro flooding 7-26-17

Photo courtesy of Eileen Lewis

Hoover property owners in Shelby County may see the stormwater fee increase as soon as fiscal 2019, but the fee increase won't impact Jefferson County until fiscal 2020. more

News

voted.jpg

BirminghamWatch has produced this Voter Guide to help Jefferson and Shelby voters. more

News

Three men steal an ATM from the Walgreen's drug store at 5271 Ross Bridge Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, at 2:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Three men used a truck and chain to rip an ATM out of the Walgreen's on Ross Bridge Parkway this morning. more

News

SUN-BIZ-Hwy-55-Burgers-Maddox.jpg

Photo by Jon Anderson.

Derrick Maddox suffered second-degree burns in connection with a fire at his restaurant on East McFarland Boulevard Tuesday night, the Tuscaloosa fire marshal said. more

News 5 Comments

Hoover council 7-10-18

Photo by Jon Anderson

The council also voted down a proposal to raise residential rental and lease taxes for apartments and rental homes. more

News 2 Comments

The Black Jacket Symphony cropped

Photo courtesy of Rob Hereth/F12

See who else is coming to the Hoover Library Theatre between now and May. more

People 2 Comments

Hoover police night

The man reportedly was doing some excavation work on his property Monday night when his tractor apparently flipped on top of him, police said. more

News

PetSuites Resort map

Image provided by city of Hoover

Some residents and planning commissioners say they're concerned about dog barking and odors so close to people's homes. more

Businesses 8 Comments

PetSuites Resort sketch

Image provided by city of Hoover

The property owner wants to amend restrictions on building materials and building wall height and roof requirements. more

Businesses 1 Comments

Mexico Lindo fire

Lexi Coon

Firefighters were battling the flames into the early hours of Thursday morning. more

News

Melissa Hadder

Photo from Spain Park High School website

Hadder has been an assistant principal at Spain Park High School. more

Schools

Hyatt Place Hoover

Photo by Jon Anderson

The latest proposal would charge hotel guests a $2 nightly room fee in Hoover instead of the $2.50 fee proposed last week. more

News

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun September 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours