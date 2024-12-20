Get to know: Bucs forward Layla Cannon

Layla Cannon is a forward on Hoover High School’s girls basketball team. In this interview, she shares some of her goals for the season and some of her memories from playing basketball as a kid.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Layla Cannon. I'm best known as "Slim." I go to Hoover High School. I'm a forward, and I'm a senior.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals for this season is to become stronger and win another state championship.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of basketball is being nine years old, playing Upward Bound and making the 3 [pointer] that won us the game.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: The most impressive thing that I've done on a basketball court is dunk.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team is UConn women's basketball, and I root for them because the talent on their team is amazing.