Ellington powers Bucs to state final four

JACKSONVILLE — Huntsville High School held a size advantage in Wednesday’s Class 7A Northeast regional final. Two of the Panthers’ starters stand at least 6 feet, 7 inches tall.

But Huntsville and its towering forwards didn’t have an answer for Ahman Ellington, Hoover’s game-changing guard. He is listed at 5-10.

No matter.

Ellington scored 27 points, including 15 in the final quarter, to will his Hoover boys basketball team to a 62-52 victory at Pete Mathews Coliseum and a spot in the state final four.

The Bucs haven’t been there since 2016.

“I thought it was a pretty decent finish for us,” said Ellington, understating a performance that helped earn him tournament MVP honors. “I’m just glad that we got the win, honestly.”

Hoover will play Baker in the state semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena. The Bucs are aiming for their first state title since 2015.

“This was just another game for us, to be honest with you,” Hoover head coach Charles Burkett said. “I just enjoy getting up for different teams, especially teams you hadn’t played."

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Hoover (24-8) had not faced Huntsville (15-18) in Burkett’s 13-year coaching tenure. The Panthers’ program resided in the doldrums for much of that stretch until first-year head coach Christian Schweers, a former Mountain Brook assistant, led the team on its regional run.

But that’s where Hoover made sure it ended.

Ellington scored 10 points in the first two quarters on 5-of-9 shooting, helping his team gain a 17-12 lead after one quarter and a 26-18 lead at the half.

Hoover extended its edge to 14, 34-20, midway through the third quarter on a 3 from Colby Carter. Then, Huntsville made an inspired run.

Panthers guard John Cole Norris, who had a team-high 22 points, converted a three-point play to bring Huntsville within seven, 40-33, with a quarter remaining.

Back-to-back 3s from Norris and Nathan Moore, along with a putback from Judson Burney, trimmed Hoover’s edge to four points in the final frame.

Even as the lead whittled, Burkett said he never doubted the outcome.

“Not at all. Good teams make runs,” he said. “I thought for the most part they made good plays. Sometimes you have to give your opponents credit.”

Ellington provided a steadying presence as the game intensified. The senior hit 12-of-14 free throws down the stretch to preserve his team’s win.

Overall, he went 14-of-17 from the charity stripe.

“For the high school game, he is as effective as anybody we’ve seen all year,” said Schweers, “and we’ve played good people.”

CJ Melton, who recorded 13 points and eight rebounds, joined Ellington on the all-tournament team. DJ Fairley contributed nine points and five boards for the Bucs.

Burkett said he doesn’t know much about his state semifinal opponent, Baker, but that’s OK with him.

It wouldn’t matter anyway.

“Every time we suit up and hit the floor," Burkett said, "we expect to win."