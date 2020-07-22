Final list of candidates for 2020 Hoover city elections

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Election day photo

Qualifying for the Aug. 25 Hoover elections ended Tuesday, July 21, with 19 people seeking elected office, including two candidates for mayor and 17 for the seven citywide seats on the Hoover City Council.

Current Mayor Frank Brocato is facing City Council President Gene Smith in the 2020 mayor’s race. Meanwhile, Councilman Derrick Murphy had no competition for his Place 5 seat on the City Council and will return to office without a vote once he is certified as the winner.

All registered voters in the city of Hoover can vote in the mayor’s race and each of the six contested council races.

Here is the complete list of 2020 qualifiers, with incumbents marked with an (i). There are links to profiles of some of the candidates, and additional links with more profiles will be added as soon as they can be put together:

Mayor:

Council Place 1:

Curt Posey (i)

Leah Siefka

Council Place 2:

Council Place 3:

Council Place 4:

Nathan Reed

Mike Shaw (i)

Council Place 5:

Derrick Murphy (i)

Council Place 6:

James “J.D.” Deer

Casey Middlebrooks (i)

Council Place 7: