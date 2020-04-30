Bluff Park's Robin Schultz running for Hoover City Council Place 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz Robin Schultz 2016 Robin Schultz is running for Place 2 on the Hoover City Council in the Aug. 25, 2020 city election.

Longtime Bluff Park resident Robin Schultz announced this week that he is running for Place 2 on the Hoover City Council in the Aug. 25 city election.

That seat is currently held by Council President Gene Smith, who is giving up his place on the council to run for mayor.

Schultz, 57, ran unsuccessfully against Councilman John Greene in 2016 but has remained active in the community and said he believes he can put his communication skills to good use on the City Council.

Schultz said there appears to be a lack of communication between the mayor’s office and City Council, and he believes one of his strengths is being able to establish common ground between people who have different points of view. He could help bring about consensus and compromise, he said.

Schultz said he also has been an active advocate for the Bluff Park community, and he would like to extend that advocacy for the entire city of Hoover.

He has lived in Hoover for 31 years and Bluff Park for 25 years and has a strong knowledge of Hoover’s history that would serve him well as a council member, he said. He especially would like to push for more responsible development that is in accordance with the city’s new comprehensive plan and to continue the city government’s currently good relationship with the Hoover school system.

In 2006, Schultz founded a website called bluffparkal.org to share information about and for the Bluff Park community.

He helped lead the push for a police substation and better police presence in Bluff Park and helped organize neighborhood watches with Hoover police. He also was a leader in the effort to reverse the Hoover school board’s decision to eliminate school bus service for most students.

Schultz regularly attends meetings of the Hoover City Council and school board. He unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Hoover school board in 2012, 2016 and 2017. He served on the board of directors for the Hoover City Schools Foundation from late 2016 to August 2019. He was a youth baseball umpire at Hoover Sports Park West from 1997 to 2007 and taught youth Sunday school classes at Green Valley Baptist Church.

He also founded an organization called Learning To Be The Light, which refurbishes used computers and gives them to Hoover students from low-income families.

Professionally, he owns and runs PC Medics of Alabama and Bluff Park Drone, an aerial videography and photography company.

He has Microsoft systems engineer certification from New Horizons, has taken numerous information technology certification courses and is licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly a drone. He and his wife, Mary Beth, have three children who went through Hoover City Schools and graduated from Hoover High. They now have four grandchildren, including one at Trace Crossings Elementary School.

Find out more about Schultz at robinforhoover.com or look for him at Robin for Hoover on Facebook and @robinforhoover on Twitter and Instagram.

The election for Hoover mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.