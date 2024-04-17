2024 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil set for April 27 in Ross Bridge

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers put crawfish in containers at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The 2024 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil is set for Saturday, April 27, on the Main Green at Ross Bridge, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The all-you-can-eat crawfish boil is a fundraiser to assist families battling childhood cancer in Alabama and fund childhood cancer research at Children’s of Alabama hospital.

Crawfish will be prepared by Louisiana native John Hein, and live music will be provided by The Divines and Whiskey River Band. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for kids, as well as bounce houses, face painting, a disc jockey and balloon artists. Soft drinks and water will be provided with tickets, but adults may bring their own adult beverages.

Tickets are $50 online for teens and adults and $20 for children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.

Parking is at the Shades Creek Pool in the James Hill sector of Ross Bridge and the Hamptons pool in the Hamptons section of Ross Bridge, with shuttles running continuously.

Visit hopeforautumnfoundation.org/the-boil for tickets or for more information.

