Bad day for crawfish in Ross Bridge: Hope for Autumn boil draws thousands

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Curt Ransom stirs crawfish at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers put crawfish in containers at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People dig into crawfish at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 5 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Sasha Ramini, a nurse practitioner from the oncology department at Children's of Alabama hospital, stands with children battling cancer as she thanks the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 6 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cooks pull potatoes out of the boiling water at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 7 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers load up potatoes, corn and other fixins at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 8 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers load up potatoes, corn and other fixins at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 9 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alexis Joyner shows Vinoy Thomas how to eat crawfish at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 10 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The lead singer for Pioneer Chicken Stand joins the band in entertaining the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 11 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Pioneer Chicken Stand band entertains the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 12 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to The Divines band at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 13 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines entertain the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 14 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to The Divines band at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Adults, from left, are Matthew Joiner, Laura Joiner and Jessica Robinson. On the blanket is the Joiners' daughter, Julia. × 15 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines entertain the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 16 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed up for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. From left are Debbie Chandler, Jack Chandler, Anna Gilstrap, Kyle Chandler and Josh Chandler. × 17 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 18 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines entertain the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 19 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 20 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shown here are Lawrence Comardelle, Joseph Hope, Ryanne Hope, Madelyn Comardelle and Katie Comardelle. × 21 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kristin Simpson of Starshine Faces paints on the arm of Olivia Cripps at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 22 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hazel Herr, 7, has success with three hula hoops at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 23 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hula hoops were avaiable at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 24 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 25 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 26 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Sam Patterson, also known as "Big Sam the Balloon Man," creates a spider for Davis Sharon, left, at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 27 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed up for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Here, adults supervise kids on the inflatables in the kids' zone. × 28 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids play on an inflatable at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 29 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kade Keenan, Baker Baswell and Isaac Floyd eat at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 30 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people showed for the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 31 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Susan and Randy Norris and Allison Combs were among the crowd at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 32 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to The Divines band at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 33 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People eat at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. × 34 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Garrett Simpson cooks hamburgers at the 2023 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Prev Next

If you were a crawfish, you wouldn’t want to be anywhere near Ross Bridge Saturday.

The Hope for Autumn Foundation held its 16th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge Town Center to raise money to assist families in Alabama battling childhood cancer and to fund childhood cancer research at Children’s of Alabama hospital.

Louisiana native John Hein was the head chef and had at least 4,000 pounds of crawfish for the thousands of people who showed up. And for anyone who didn’t want crawfish, there were freshly cooked hamburgers and hot dogs.

Amanda Knerr, executive director of the foundation, said midway through the festival she thought this was the biggest crowd they’ve had in 16 years, but a final crowd estimate of course was not yet available. Advance ticket sales were way higher than in years past, Knerr said.

It probably will be late in the week before they get a final count on how much money was raised, but last year’s Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil raised about $200,000, Knerr said.

Dozens of tents were erected on the main green where the entertainment stage was Saturday, and more tents were set up in the kids’ activity zone fronting the other half of the Ross Bridge Town Center. Many other people brought chairs and blankets to set up outside the tents.

The Divines entertained the crowd with music from 3 to 6 p.m., and the Pioneer Chicken Stand band took over from 6 to 9 p.m.

The kids’ activity zone included inflatables, a hula hoop station, face painting and balloon artists.

The ticket price rose $5 this year to $50 per person ages 13 and older and $20 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and younger were admitted free.

To learn more about the Hope for Autumn Foundation, go to hopeforautumnfoundation.org.