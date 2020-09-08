The Reset: Bucs football wins region opener, Jags volleyball outlasts Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Defensive Lineman Amari Sanders (44) pressures the quarterback during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

The Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park football teams began Class 7A, Region 3 play last Friday night. Hoover held on to defeat rival Vestavia Hills 24-21 to improve to 3-0 overall. Click here for a full recap of the game.

Spain Park was taken out of the game early in a 45-13 loss to Hewitt-Trussville. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This week, the teams remain in region play, as Hoover hosts Gadsden City and Spain Park welcomes Thompson.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover volleyball team began play last week with a four-set win over Vestavia Hills (25-12, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17). Both of Hoover’s top outside hitters contributed big games, with Rya McKinnon registering 21 kills and 17 digs, while Sydney Melton added 16 kills and 10 digs.

Hoover swept a tri-match on Thursday, beating Austin 25-15, 25-8, and Bob Jones 25-20, 25-10. Gabrielle Essix had 21 kills for the night and a .833 hitting percentage in the Bob Jones match. Melodie Jones maintained a .750 hitting percentage in the Austin match. Aly Durban contributed 42 assists, Eva Guenster dug 16 balls Rya McKinnon had 13 kills for the evening, while posting a .571 hitting percentage against Bob Jones. This week, Hoover travels to Oak Mountain on Tuesday and hosts Thompson on Wednesday.

Spain Park played its lone match of the week on Thursday, outlasting local foe Mountain Brook in five sets (18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 15-11). The Jags are now 10-2 on the season. Here are some stats from the win:

Audrey Rothman: 32 kills (.455 hitting percentage), 20 digs, three aces.

Paige Ingersoll: 11 kills (.375 hitting percentage).

Brooklyn Allison: 16 digs.

Lilly Johnson: 26 assists.

Abby Byrd: 20 assists.

Katelyn Walsh: 14 digs.

This week, Spain Park heads to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

