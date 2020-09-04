Quick Hewitt-Trussville start dooms Jags

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Spain Park Football 2020 Spain Park's Kerec Hill (19) runs with the ball against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville’s DL Hunter Osborne #8 blocks the pass and bats down the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Armoni Goodwin #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 4 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Armoni Goodwin #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 5 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 6 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 7 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 8 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville Lineman Kade Martin #73 opens a lane for RB Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 9 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville’s RB dual threat Armoni Goodwin #2 and Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 10 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville QB #16 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 11 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Armoni Goodwin #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 12 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 13 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville LB Clint Simpson #28 sacks the Spain Park QB and causes and fubmle during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 14 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville’s Jackson Holland #7 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 15 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park RB Justin Pegues #5 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 16 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville DB Connor Thomas #21 tackles Spain Park RB Justin Pegues #5 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 17 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park WR Jaylen Ward #1 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 18 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park attempts a field goal during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 19 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Sean Jackson #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 20 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football It was Senior night at a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 21 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football A Hewitt-Trussville coach watches his players warm up before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 22 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville RB Armoni Goodwin #2 before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 23 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville players before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 24 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville student trainers during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 25 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park Lineman Jackson Boler #70 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 26 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park Cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 27 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football It was Spain Park’s seniors night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 28 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park senior Alex Morton #38 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 29 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park band members during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 30 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park band members during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 31 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville band members during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 32 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville Students section during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 33 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville Students section during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 34 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville cheerleaders section during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 35 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park’s Mascot during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 36 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park’s students during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 37 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park’s players during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 38 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville mascots during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 39 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Trussville PD Officer Smith and his son during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 40 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park LB Sam Moates #33 motivates his team during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 41 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville DB Connor Thomas #21 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 42 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park RB Justin Pegues #5 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 43 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park QB Bennett Meredith #3 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 44 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Hewitt-Trussville Cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Prev Next

HOOVER — Friday night couldn’t have started better for the Hewitt-Trussville High School football team.

And it couldn’t have started worse for Spain Park.

The Jags committed three first-quarter turnovers that led to three Huskies’ touchdowns and a 24-point deficit. Hewitt-Trussville never gave Spain Park a chance to recover from the early errors and cruised to a 45-13 victory at Jaguar Stadium in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener for both teams.

“I think that was probably the difference in the game, that first quarter,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd said. “We were able to jump on them and we were able to run the football pretty effectively...turnovers were huge.”

After Hewitt kicker Ethan Wilson converted a 25-yard field goal on his team’s opening possession, the Huskies reached the end zone the next four times they had the ball.

Quarterback Cade Ott Carruth connected with Omari Kelly for a 60-yard strike, Armoni Goodwin scored on runs of 33 yards and 1 yard, and Carruth barreled into the end zone from 6 yards.

Carruth’s passing score came one play after defensive back Connor Thomas intercepted Spain Park quarterback Bennett Meredith, while Goodwin’s long rush came one play after a fumble recovery by defensive lineman Justice Finkley.

Finkley recovered his second fumble to set up Carruth’s scoring run at the end of the first quarter.

“I thought our defense just played really, really well tonight, and I thought we played super physical,” Floyd said.

Hewitt-Trussville led 31-0 at halftime and added a pair of 23-yard rushing touchdowns from Sean Jackson in the second half. Spain Park scored on a 57-yard pass from Meredith to Cooper Kelley and a 4-yard scamper from Zamir Farris.

The Huskies totaled 475 yards of offense to the Jags’ 291. Goodwin rushed nine times for 135 yards, while Jackson rushed six times for 118 yards. Carruth completed 4-of-8 passes for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Kelly led the receiving corps with five catches for 107 yards.

Spain Park’s Meredith completed 18-of-33 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Kelley recorded three completions for 90 yards, while Justin Pegues ran 19 times for 68 yards.

Both teams will stay in the region next week. Hewitt-Trussville (3-0, 1-0 in Region 3) will play at Tuscaloosa County, and Spain Park (2-1, 0-1) will play at Thompson.

Floyd said he’s been impressed with his team’s strong start to the season but understands there’s a long way to go.

“I think this group has a shot to do something special, but man, this region’s so tough.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.