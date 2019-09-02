The Reset: Bucs football rolls, volleyball reaches final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover team captains, Luke Godwin (74), Constantine Hontzas (38) and Kory Chapman (3) meet at midfield for the coin toss in the Freedom Bowl against Cocoa (FL) on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Milton High School in Milton, Ga. Hoover defeated Cocoa 37-23. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team overcame a slow start last Friday night to pull away from Cocoa (Fla.) and win in the Freedom Bowl. Click here for a recap from the game.

This week, the Bucs begin Class 7A, Region 3 with a critical game at Thompson on Friday night.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team was unable to overcome Bessemer City last Friday night, falling 42-35. Click here for the game recap.

This week, the Jags travel to Vestavia Hills for the opener in region play on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team put together an impressive week. On Tuesday, the Bucs swept Bob Jones (25-19, 25-20, 25-21). On Thursday, they took down Vestavia Hills in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-8).

Over the weekend, the Bucs played in the Volley in the Ville tournament in Collierville, Tenn. On the first day, Hoover picked up a pair of pool wins, over Hendersonville (25-15, 25-22) and St. George’s (25-19, 25-18). For the day, Eva Guenster had 18 digs and five aces, Gabbi Essix had 15 kills and Aly Durban registered 33 set assists.

On Saturday, Hoover held off Desoto Central in three sets (24-26, 25-20, 15-10) to win the pool. Durban had 28 set assists in the match while Rya McKinnon led the way with 15 kills. In the first gold bracket match, Hoover swept St. Agnes (25-5, 25-18). Guenster had five digs and three aces, and McKinnon had six kills.

In the semifinals, the Bucs defeated host Collierville (28-26, 25-14). For the match, Guenster registered 15 digs and McKinnon blasted 18 kills. Durban also finished with 35 set assists. Hoover fell to Briarcrest in three sets (19-25, 25-22, 7-15) in the final. McKinnon tallied 10 kills and two aces and Essix had eight kills and three blocks.

This week, Hoover travels to Jasper on Tuesday.

Spain Park

Spain Park played stout competition last week and exited the second week of the season with a 9-7 overall record. The Jags began Class 7A, Area 6 play during the week, with wins over John Carroll and Hewitt-Trussville.

Over the weekend, they played in the Iron Man Tournament in Huntsville and posted a 3-5 record. Spain Park posted wins over Arlington (Tenn.), James Clemens and Spanish Fort, while losing to Bob Jones, Hazel Green (twice), Sparkman and Spanish Fort.

Some notable stats from the week:

Paris Morris: 84 kills, 18 digs, 13 aces

Jessica Veal: 171 assists, 37 digs, nine aces

Kendall Irwin: 59 kills, 12 digs

Lexie Fowler: 65 digs, eight aces

This week, the Jags play a tri-match at Thompson with Montgomery Academy on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country team finished second in the Early Bird Twilight at Montevallo on Saturday. The Bucs scored 72 points, well behind winner Homewood’s 30. Hoover’s girls finished third, behind Homewood and Oak Mountain. Lauren Wallace (fifth) and Ashley Girouard (10th) in the girls and Owen Marquardt (10th) in the boys all finished in the top 10.

