Bucs charge past Cocoa

MILTON, Ga. -- He could have scampered out of bounds.

Instead, Robby Ashford lowered his left shoulder into the Cocoa High School defender standing in his path.

The decision only allowed Hoover High's star quarterback to gain an extra yard or two on a short run in the second quarter, but it encapsulated the Bucs' mentality on Friday night.

They never settled in a 37-23 victory over Cocoa (Florida) at the Freedom Bowl, a three-day event held in a suburb north of Atlanta that pits some of the best high school football programs from around the country against each other.

"Our mantra is just go out and dominate and, I mean, we're going to do whatever it takes," Ashford said. "If I have to run over somebody to get extra yardage, then I'm going to do that. That's just how I play."

Hoover (2-0) fell behind early, allowing Cocoa to march 66 yards down the field on its opening possession. Tigers quarterback DJ Arroyo zipped a 9-yard pass on the drive's 13th play to give his team a 7-0 lead.

Arroyo started the game by completing 8-of-9 passes for 44 yards as the engineer of Cocoa's uptempo offense. But Hoover's defense buckled down. After surrendering a field goal on Cocoa's second possession, the Bucs kept their opponent off the board until they were up big in the fourth quarter.

"I think once we made some adjustments, were able to put some pressure on their quarterback a couple of times, and then match their routes in coverage, we made some plays defensively and got some stops," Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said.

Ashford started the game slower than Arroyo, missing on his first three passing attempts. Then, he flipped a switch.

On Hoover's second drive, Ashford spiraled a 50-yard pass to Jamari Buye that put the Bucs at the Cocoa 4-yard line. Running back Dylan Pauley rumbled in for a score on the next play.

Pauley and fellow running back Anthony Hayes helped Hoover turned a 10-6 deficit after one quarter into a 30-10 halftime lead. Hayes scored on runs of 8 and 19 yards in the second frame, while Pauley added a 16-yard touchdown.

"I've got probably the best backfield in the state, the best O-line in the state," Ashford said.

A 42-yard field goal from Constantine Hontzas, the hero of last week's 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City, gave Hoover a 20-point edge at the break.

Massiah Tolen extended the Bucs' lead in the third quarter with a 65-yard rushing touchdown. Tolen paced his team with 82 yards on four carries. Hayes totaled 70 yards on four carries.

Hoover pulled its starters, including Ashford, late in the third quarter when it held a 37-10 lead. Ashford finished 11-of-19 for 137 yards.

"I think as a quarterback he's continually growing and he's understanding how his energy is infectious with everybody else," Niblett said, "so I was proud of him tonight and I was proud of what he was able to do as a quarterback."

Cocoa added a pair of late touchdowns, but they weren't enough to influence the game's outcome.

Next Friday, the Bucs will open Class 7A, Region 3 play at Thompson. It will be the teams' first meeting since Hoover's narrow loss in last year's state semifinal.

"It's just about us being 1-0 next week," Niblett said.

