The Reset: Fall sports begin

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover VS Central Phenix Football 2019 Hoover takes to the field after multiple weather delays during the AHSAA Kickoff Classic against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team began the 2019 season with a last-second win over defending Class 7A state champ Central-Phenix City last Friday night. Click here to read the full recap of a thrilling game.

This week, the Bucs travel to Georgia to take part in the Freedom Bowl, where they will play Cocoa (Fla.).

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team kicked off its season with an exciting win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last Friday. Click here for a full recap.

This week, the Jags host Bessemer City and hope to avenge a disappointing loss last fall.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team hosted the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center over the weekend to open the season, with the Bucs finishing with a 3-2 record. Hoover won two of three in pool play, falling to St. Paul’s (25-20, 22-25, 17-19) before beating Austin (25-9, 25-8) and Huntsville (25-10, 25-20). In bracket play, Hoover defeated Columbus (25-12, 25-19) before falling to Spanish Fort (25-22, 24-26, 15-17).

This week, Hoover hosts Bob Jones on Tuesday, travels to Vestavia Hills on Thursday and plays in a Tennessee tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team has a 4-2 record after a week of play during the 2019 season. The Jags opened the season with a sweep of James Clemens on Thursday and played in the Juanita Boddie Tournament over the weekend. In the tournament, the Jags defeated Lenoir City (2-0), Brentwood Academy (2-1) and Sparkman (2-0). They lost to Hazel Green and top-seeded Briarcrest.

Here are Spain Park’s stats leaders for the week:

Audrey Rothman: 49 kills, 33 digs and 5 aces

Jessica Veal: 101 assists, 25 digs and 7 aces

Paris Morris: 34 kills, 16 aces and 9 digs

Alex Wright: 19 kills and 6 blocks

Lexie Fowler: 25 digs and 11 aces

Olivia Stark: 17 kills, 11 aces and 6 blocks

Kendall Irwin: 17 kills

Emmie Tidwell: 15 digs, 8 aces and 6 assists

This week, the Jags host John Carroll on Tuesday and travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday to begin Class 7A, Area 6 play. Over the weekend, they will play in Huntsville’s Iron Man Tournament.

