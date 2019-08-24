Jags hold on to win marathon season opener at Hillcrest

× 1 of 29 Expand Jonathan Norris Spain Park at Hillcrest Spain Park's Harrison Parker (7) makes a throw at Hillcrest on Fri., Aug. 24. Barker accounted for 500 yards of total offense as the Jags outlasted the Patriots 42-33. × 2 of 29 Expand Jonathan M. Norris Hillcrest fans during a game between Spain Park and Hillcrest on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. × 3 of 29 Expand Jonathan M. Norris Harrison Barker (7) during a game between Spain Park and Hillcrest on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. × 4 of 29 Expand Jonathan M. Norris Harrison Barker (7) during a game between Spain Park and Hillcrest on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. × 5 of 29 Expand Jonathan M. TUSCALOOSA -- With more than a dozen first-time starters, Spain Park High School bounced back from a pair of early red zone turnovers and more than a dozen penalties to put together a 42-33 road victory over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

“We won, and I'm happy,” Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney said. “We had some kids that played that's never been on this (varsity) field, and it showed at times, but those are things as coaches we can fix as long as they'll work hard. With this group, whatever we put in front of them, they fought hard to do it, and that's what showed tonight. I'm just so proud of our kids.”

The first half was nearly all Spain Park, as senior quarterback Harrison Barker carved up the Patriots defense for more than 260 yards and three touchdowns on 78-percent passing in the opening 24 minutes. Barker finished the night with more than 500 yards of offense, running for 16 and throwing for 488 and four touchdowns on 28-of-38 passing.

“Our skilled receivers are as good as we've ever had. A lot of them are 15 years old, but they're going to grow up as the year moves on, and Harrison is going to be the beneficiary of that,” Raney said. “Harrison is a winner. He's a tough kid, just like the whole Barker family. We're lucky to have him. He hasn't played a whole lot, so I look for him to get better as these receivers mature throughout the year.”

While Spain Park’s receivers fumbled the ball twice inside the 10-yard line early in the game, the Jags still put together a 14-0 lead in the second quarter with a pair of touchdown passes (24 and 25 yards) from Barker to Cooper Kelley. The Jags defense did not allow the Patriots to cross midfield until freshman quarterback Ivan Crawford came off the bench late in the second quarter.

After Crawford fumbled on his first possession, he bounced back to hit Andre Siler on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 to play. Hillcrest then held Spain Park to its first three-and-out, setting up a 71-yard touchdown run by Kyah Moore to tie the game, 14-14.

Barker quickly moved the Jaguars down field to retake the lead, 21-14, at halftime on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Michael Callens as time expired. The senior QB wasted little time to open the second half, as he connected with Jacob Jenkins over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter.

Crawford responded with an athletic 37-yard touchdown run down the Patriots’ sideline, as he juked left to create a hole around the 20 and then hurdled a Jags defensive back at the 8 to step into the end zone. A blocked extra point made it 28-20.

After trading punts, Barker put together an 83-yard drive to set up first-and-goal early in the fourth quarter. Austin Hutcheson punched in the touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to make it 35-20.

Hillcrest answered with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Crawford. After a false start penalty killed Spain Park’s drive, Hillcrest struck again with a 6-yard Moore touchdown run. The two-point try run was stopped at the goal line to preserve the lead, 35-33.

After Jake Horton recovered the onside kick, Callens helped put the game away with a 26-yard touchdown run with 2:19 to play, capping his night with 129 yards on 17 carries.

Crawford once again moved Hillcrest down field, connecting with Siler on a 45-yard pass, and then a 26-yard run to set up first and goal at the 6. Chris Mancill, Richard Moses and Horton each sacked Crawford on three consecutive plays to end the game. The trio combined for 18 tackles, with Moses leading the way recording eight.

The Jags recovered one fumble in the game, and Justin Pegues had an interception on defense.

“I thought they bowed their neck and finished the game. I was challenging them,” Raney said. “I like to end the game defensively. (Crawford's) a big, thick kid and our kids had a little trouble tackling him during the night. I think those sacks go back to him getting tired from our pass rush.”

Raney said the game could have played out a little different without the turnovers and penalties, both areas he hopes to find solutions for in the weeks ahead.

Next Friday, Spain Park (1-0) opens its home schedule as it hosts Bessemer City (1-0), which defeated Huffman 26-7 on Aug. 23.

