HS sports recap: Bucs football falls in semifinals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) tackles Thompson wide receiver Deuce Oliver (2) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team suffered a 40-10 loss to Thompson last Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals. Click here for the story of the game.

The Bucs finished with a record of 11-2 this season.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park girls and boys basketball teams were in action last Monday. The girls fell to Parker 59-15, while the boys went on the road and took down Vestavia Hills 55-54.

In the boys win, Zach Gray scored a basket in the final seconds to give the Jags the win. He led his team with 22 points on the night as well. Sam Wright scored 13 points and Korbin Long added 6 points as well. Win Miller led Vestavia with 29 points and 6 rebounds, with Ben Evans adding 8 points.

Hoover’s boys were also in action Monday, traveling to McAdory and picking up a 61-49 win. DeWayne Brown posted a double-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks in the contest. Salim London poured in 14 points and 6 rebounds in a strong effort, while Jarett Fairley went for 12 points and 4 assists. Jonathan Caicedo filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Jacobe Whitted led McAdory with 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Hoover and Spain Park returned to the court on Tuesday. Hoover’s boys and girls swept Huffman, while Spain Park’s boys knocked off Jacksonville.

The Lady Bucs beat a solid Huffman team 64-49. Reniya Kelly led all scorers in the game with 28 points. Huffman had three scorers reach double figures, as Tamiria Jones posted 14 points, Destinee Nelson had 13 points and Jamiria Jones finished with 12.

Hoover’s boys beat the defending Class 6A champion Vikings 71-63. London posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Brown also had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. Fairley had a solid night as well, going for 13 points and 4 assists. Elijah Thomas added 11 points and Caicedo went for 9 points and 5 rebounds. For Huffman, Jamarion Ezell led the team with 19 points. Peyton Wiggins had 18 points and Brandon Tinsley posted 12 points and 6 blocks.

Spain Park’s boys outlasted Jacksonville 69-55. Gray and Wright each had big nights for the Jags, with Gray posting 22 points and Wright going for 20 points. Long notched 11 points and Jared Smith had 8 points.

Hoover’s boys and girls hosted Carver-Montgomery on Thursday night, notching blowout victories. The Lady Bucs doubled up the score, winning 60-30. Kelly led all scorers in the game with 16 points, while Kristen McMillan tacked on 11 points.

Hoover’s boys were nearly flawless in a 97-28 victory. Brown led a balanced scoring effort by posting 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in the game. Fairley added 15 points and 4 assists, Caicedo had 12 points and 4 rebounds, Jake Hatch finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds, and Thomas also scored 11. Elijah Herron went for 8 points and 4 assists, while London had 8 points and 7 assists. Seneca Robinson tacked on 6 points and 5 assists. All 10 Hoover players scored in the game.

Spain Park’s girls fell to Helena 29-17 on Friday. In the boys game, the Jags cruised to a 61-35 win. Wright led the way this time for the Jags, going for 18 points. Gray finished with 14 points and Smith got into double digits as well with 10 points. Chapman Blevins scored 7 points as well.

Spain Park’s girls began play in Mountain Brook’s Spartan Turkey Jam on Saturday with a 55-16 loss to Briarwood. Ellison Causey led the way for the Lady Lions in the win, going for 12 points. Colleen Lehane notched 9 points and Piper Eighmy scored 8 points. Tori Flournoy led Spain Park with 6 points.

WRESTLING

The Spain Park wrestling team hosted a tri-match with McAdory and Mountain Brook on Wednesday. The Jags defeated McAdory 41-36, but lost to Mountain Brook 42-30.

Against McAdory, Josh Milazzo (126 pounds), Bradley Williams (145), Drake Gregory (152), Thomas Hardy (160), Jackson Mitchell (182), William Conlon (195), Kyle Oliveira (220) and Rayshod Burts (285) all earned points for Spain Park.

In the Mountain Brook match, Williams, Hardy, Mitchell, Conlon, Oliveira and Burts were winners.

Spain Park finished fifth at the Gulf Coast Clash out of 30 teams over the weekend. Conlon and Burts won their weight divisions. Alexander Mancill (160 pounds), Drake Gregory (152), Oliveira and Williams each finished second. Jack Lutenbacher (145) was third in his class.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Hoover girls flag football team fell to Auburn 13-0 in the state semifinals last Tuesday. Hoover’s season ended with the loss.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.