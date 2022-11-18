Thompson runs away from Bucs in semifinals rematch

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop talks with the Bucs following a 40-10 loss to Thompson in a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) listens as Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop talks with the Bucs following a 40-10 loss to Thompson in a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Noah Shuback (10) passes the ball to Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) catches a pass during a Class 7A state semifinal game against Thompson at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) looks to pass the ball during a Class 7A state semifinal game against Thompson at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) runs the ball as Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) moves in to make the tackle during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Freddie Dunson (2) carries the ball as Thompson safety Anquon Fegans (1) moves in on coverage during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) drops a pass during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) tackles Thompson wide receiver Deuce Oliver (2) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover kicker Peyton Argent (37) kicks a field goal during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) runs the ball as Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) moves in to make the tackle during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) covers the ball on a fumble during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) signals the interception during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) carries the ball during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) takes the snap during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hoover student section during a Class 7A state semifinal game between the Bucs and Thompson at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) looks to pass the ball during a Class 7A state semifinal game against Thompson at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) returns the kickoff as the Thompson defense moves in on coverage during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) and Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) celebrate Woolen’s touchdown in the end zone during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) takes the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) returns the kickoff as the Thompson defense moves in on coverage during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) carries the ball during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Avery Crawford (11) catches a pass during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) tackles Thompson running back Arrington Green (1) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) takes the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop talks with the Bucs following a 40-10 loss to Thompson in a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) tackles Thompson running back Michael Dujon (5) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hoover student section huddles as they try to stay warm during a Class 7A state semifinal game between the Bucs and Thompson at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) moves to block Thompson running back Arrington Green (1) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

HOOVER – The rematch was the furthest thing imaginable from the regular season meeting, and not in a good way for the Hoover High School football team.

Thompson avenged a regular season loss to homestanding Hoover with a 40-10 blowout victory on Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals on a chilly night at the Hoover Met.

“Way too many things, just not a good night,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said following the game. “Not a good night all the way around. Way too many mistakes in every phase of the game.”

Thompson, on the other hand, played an outstanding game on both sides of the ball. The Warriors dominated the line of scrimmage, highlighted by an elite defensive performance. Thompson held Hoover to minus-2 rushing yards, intercepted four passes and forced a safety on the night.

“They took the fight to us early on in the game and set the tone,” Waldrop said. “They played really hard and were the better team tonight.”

Hoover won the Region 3 title with a 9-0 win over the Warriors on Oct. 21. On Friday night, Thompson jumped out early and was never threatened.

“We turned the football over,” Waldrop said. “That’s a big difference. Different game, different night. It doesn’t matter what you did three or four weeks ago.”

Thompson’s Kaleb Harris picked off a pass on the opening drive of the game, leading to a John Alan McGuire 34-yard field goal. McGuire had a fantastic game, drilling the field goal, all five of his extra points, and pinning Hoover inside the 5-yard line with a 58-yard punt in the third quarter, setting up a safety.

Thompson’s ground attack was imposing, with AJ Green and Michael Dujon leading the charge. Green scored a 1-yard touchdown to give Thompson a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter and finished with 68 yards on 17 carries.

Dujon led all rushers with 108 yards on 19 carries. He scored his first of two touchdowns in the second quarter, capping off a strong drive with a 1-yard plunge to make it 17-0. The Warriors’ defense took it from there, as Seth Hampton and Anquon Fegans intercepted passes on Hoover’s last two first-half possessions. Fegans jumped a route on the sideline and took it 64 yards the other direction to give the Warriors a 24-0 halftime lead.

Senior Brewer Smith relieved freshman Noah Schuback after a tough first half, and gave the Bucs’ offense its biggest spark of the night. On Hoover’s second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Smith lofted a deep ball to Jordan Woolen, who took it the rest of the way for a 75-yard score.

McGuire’s best punt of the night set up a safety, as a botched snap led to Smith being tackled in the end zone to make it 26-7. Thompson gave Hoover some energy on the ensuing free kick, as a fumble set the Bucs up at the 2-yard line. But a couple mistakes led to the Bucs settling for a Peyton Argent 32-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 26-10.

Korbyn Williams scored on a 76-yard run moments later, and Dujon scored in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Hampton intercepted his second pass of the night in the fourth quarter as well.

Smith finished 5-of-7 passing for 116 yards, while Schuback was 6-of-15 for 57 yards. Woolen caught 4 passes for 122 yards.

Thompson eighth grader Trent Seaborn started for the third game in a row and went 11-of-17 passing for 65 yards. Deuce Oliver was his top target, as Oliver snagged 4 passes for 26 yards.

It was the sixth straight year Hoover and Thompson met in the semifinals, with Thompson now winning the last five. The win sets up Thompson to face Auburn in the 7A state championship game, set for Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson is looking for its fourth consecutive state title.

Hoover lost its opening game of the season to that Auburn team, 17-14, and had rattled off 11 straight wins since. Waldrop said he was proud of how his players embraced the new coaching staff and put together a great season, as the Bucs finished 11-2.

“I’ll remember these guys forever and appreciate them forever. I hate that it ended like it did tonight, but what a great year for these guys. At some point, we’re going to be able to hold our heads high and reflect on some positive things from this year,” Waldrop said.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.