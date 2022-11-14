HS sports recap: Bucs notch another playoff win

× Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) hauls in a long touchdown pass during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Nov 11, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.. Photo by Barry Stephenson

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team continued its playoff push last Friday with a 28-11 win over Hewitt-Trussville in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, Hoover hosts Thompson in the semifinals.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover boys basketball team opened the season on the road last Thursday night, hanging on to beat Central-Tuscaloosa 57-52. DeWayne Brown posted a triple-double to lead the Bucs, going for 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks on the night. Salim London added 11 points, while Jonathan Caicedo posted 9 points and 8 rebounds. Elijah Herron scored 9 points as well.

The Spain Park boys and girls basketball teams opened the season on Friday at Wallace State Community College. The Lady Jags fell to Cullman 60-34, while the boys beat Austin 52-40.

In the boys win, Zach Gray led the Jags with 23 points. Sam Gray notched 12 points and Korbin Long added 6 points.

The Hoover girls began their season with a 58-45 win over Sparkman on Saturday as part of the Sweet HOMElife Tip-Off Challenge at Mortimer Jordan. Reniya Kelly led the Lady Bucs in the win with 16 points. Layla Etchison poured in 13 points and Kristen McMillan added 10 points.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Hoover girls flag football team picked up a 19-13 win over Tuscaloosa County last Monday in the state quarterfinals.

With the win, the Bucs will play at Auburn on Tuesday at 5:30 with a spot in the state championship on the line.

WRESTLING

The Spain Park wrestling team began the season last Saturday at the Southeastern Duals, hosted by Thompson. The Jags finished second in the competition to Thompson.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 47-18 in the opening match, but the Jags rebounded to beat Thompson’s Red team 40-28 and defeated Central-Carroll 38-36 in a tight match to advance to the championship match.

Thompson’s Black team knocked off Spain Park 43-30 in the final. Bradley Williams (145 pounds), Gage Hesting (182), William Conlon (195), Kyle Oliveira (220) and Rayshod Burts (285) earned wins for the Jags in the final.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.