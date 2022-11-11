Bucs impress in playoff win

× 1 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) grabs an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Nov 11, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) is chased by Hewitt-Trussville defensive back Rickey Gibson (6)during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Nov 11, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman × 3 of 37 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Nov 11, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. HOOVER -- D.J. Estes remembers watching the Hoover High School football team win state championships while he was in middle school, but the last one came in 2017.

Estes, a senior, played a big role in helping the Bucs get one game closer to a state championship in its 28-11 win over Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A quarterfinals Friday night at the Hoover Met.

The Bucs (11-1) will host Thompson, whom they beat 9-0 on Oct. 21, next Friday.

Estes nearly broke a kickoff return for a touchdown, but his 41-yard interception return gave Hoover a 28-3 lead early in the second half. Hoover’s defense had four interceptions on the night — one each from Estes and Keith Christein and two from Jay Avery.

“We’ve got to get back there,” Estes said. “That’s the ultimate goal, taking it back and winning it. I feel like it will be unsatisfying if we do anything else.”

Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 17-7 on Sept. 16 in Region 3 play, but was more impressive this time around. Freshman quarterback Noah Schuback continues to get better every week, completing 11-of-16 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Jack Lamey on the first drive and hit Jordan Woolen with a 36-yard deep ball down the left sideline in the second quarter.

“He said ‘laser fade’ (play call) and I knew what was going to happen,” Woolen said. “I knew it was going to be a touchdown and Noah put it right in my arms.”

Hoover did get Brewer Smith, who started six games earlier this season, back from a shoulder injury. He played in relief. Coach Wade Waldrop said all four quarterbacks who have played for the Bucs this year have gotten better.

“I feel like he’s just maturing,” Estes said of Schuback. “His reads are getting better. He’s moving the ball on us more at practice. He really can spin it. He has a special arm for sure. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Hoover also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Ahamari Williams to go up 14-0 in the second quarter. Hewitt-Trussville went 14 plays on its final drive of the second quarter, but could not get it into the end zone. Riley Rigg’s 27-yard field goal got the Huskies on the board before half.

The Huskies (8-4) got two points on a safety when a high punt snap went out of the end zone, and scored on the final play of the game when backup quarterback Jackson Ollis’ pass was tipped in the end zone and caught by Nate Briscoe.

“We just didn’t get it done offensively,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd said. “Pretty simple. They’re super athletic on defense. They did a good job. Give them credit.”

Woolen led all Hoover receivers with four catches for 111 yards. Peyton Floyd completed 10-of-22 passes for 87 yards, but threw three interceptions.

“I thought we played pretty clean until the end there, but it was the best four quarters we’ve played this year,” Waldrop said. “I think it’s the best we’ve played at home too. Good win. We get to play another week, so (we’re) fired up.”

