High school sports recap: Jags football team earns region win

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park football teams earned wins last week in Class 7A, Region 3 play.

Hoover earned a 31-13 win over Tuscaloosa County after pulling away in the second half. Click here for the story of the game.

Spain Park scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to pull away from Chelsea in a 35-21 win. Click here for the recap.

This week, Hoover hosts Chelsea and Spain Park hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover volleyball team beat Jasper last Wednesday in four sets (16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-11). The Bucs had four players with double-digit digs: Bella Guenster had 20 digs, Sydney Durban had 16 digs, Raegan James had 13 digs and Maggie Harris had 10 digs. Reese Hawks assisted in 6 of Hoover's 7 blocks. Offensively, Hoover served 8 aces, and James achieved another double-double with her 14 kills.

Hoover played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood over the weekend. The Bucs went 4-0, competing in the pool play portion of the tournament. They knocked off Auburn, Mountain Brook, Daphne and John Carroll in an impressive run.

Hawks was the offensive leader for Hoover, with 21 kills over the weekend. Adair Byars finished with 20 kills, Harris had 9 aces and 85 assists in addition to 14 kills. Guenster wrapped up the weekend with 50 digs and James finished with 33 digs. Alanah Pooler assisted in 10 blocks, while Hawks assisted in 9.

Hoover is now 31-15 on the year and begins postseason play with the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament Wednesday at Vestavia Hills. The Bucs face Thompson in the opening round. If they win that match, they will advance to the area championship and qualify for the regional tournament next week.

Spain Park knocked off Oak Mountain 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-22) in regular season area play last week. Over the weekend, the Jags played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament as well. They beat Homewood 2-1 (25-16, 24-26, 15-4), St. Paul’s 2-0 (25-22, 25-23), fell to Hazel Green 2-1 (16-25, 25-21, 15-5) and lost to Mountain Brook 2-1 (25-18, 21-25, 15-7).

Emily Breazeale led the Jags with 64 kills for the week, with Reagan Gilbert adding 34 kills. Lilly Johnson had 67 assists for the week, while Haley Thompson added 58 assists. Brooklyn Allison led the team with 61 digs, with Ashley Fowler and Breazeale each adding 36 digs.

Spain Park hosts the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Wednesday, facing Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round. If the Jags win, they will advance to the area championship and qualify for the regional tournament next week.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Spain Park cross-country team traveled to Memphis last weekend to compete in the Frank Horton “Night” Classic. For the girls, Delaney Vickers posted a strong, as she finished the girls 5K in 19:08 to finish eighth overall. Gianna Thornton, Remy Richards, Chloe Finocchiaro and Mackenzie Colbaugh also earned top 40 finishes.

For the boys, Kenneth Bishop led the charge, finishing fifth in 16:06. Webb Harper and JT Brownlee were 12th and 16th, while Eian Phillips placed 25th. Weston Higginbotham was 40th to give the Jags five runners in the top 40.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.