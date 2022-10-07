Bucs overcome turnovers to knock off Tuscaloosa County

× 1 of 37 Expand Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) looks for an opening during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 37 Expand 2022 Hoover High School Homecoming King Kyle Gullahorn and Homecoming Queen Amyah Ellington were crowned during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 37 Expand Members of the Hoover band during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. × 4 of 37 Expand Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) is tackled after a short run during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 5 of 37 Expand Hoover offensive lineman Ethan Hubbard (72) leads the blocking during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 37 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Garian Denson (21) pressures the quarterback during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 37 Expand × 9 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 10 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) sprints around the end during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Jacorey Hayes (23) heads down the sideline during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 12 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) turns upfield after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 37 Expand Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) tries to spin out of a tackle while a host of Tuscaloosa County defenders chase him during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) runs through a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Michael Nixon (43) and teammates bring down the Tuscaloosa County quarterback during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 16 of 37 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 17 of 37 Expand Hoover quarterback Noah Shubach (10) looks for an opening during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (14) sprints down the sideline during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 19 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Jacorey Hayes (23) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 21 of 37 Expand Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) pulls down the Tuscaloosa quarterback during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 37 Expand Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) wraps up the Tuscaloosa County quarterback after a short gain during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 37 Expand Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) gets to the quarterback during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Jay Avery (3) goes up high to break up a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Jay Avery (3) breaks up a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 26 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Garian Denson (21) shakes off a block during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 27 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Norman (4) and Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) upend a Tuscaloosa County ball carrier during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 28 of 37 Expand Hoover quarterback Noah Shubach (10) rolls out before attempting a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 29 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) protects the ball as he is tackled during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 30 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Norman (4) and Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) combine to bring down a runner during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 31 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Garian Denson (21) grabs an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 32 of 37 Expand Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) and Hoover defensive lineman Andrew Parrish (44) team up to tackle a Tuscaloosa County running back during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 33 of 37 Expand Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) stares down a defender during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 34 of 37 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 35 of 37 Expand 2021 Hoover High School Homecoming Queen Phedra Peter crowns 2022 Homecoming Queen Amayah Ellington at halftime of a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 36 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Norman (4) pressures the quarterback during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 37 of 37 Expand Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) escapes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

HOOVER -- Five lost fumbles could have overshadowed a career night from LaMarion McCammon and a dominating performance from the Hoover High School defense, but the Class 7A No. 3 Buccaneers remained unbeaten in region play with a 31-13 win over No. 7 Tuscaloosa County at the Hoover Met.

Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop referenced seven turnovers, but it was just five. However, there were several more fumbles that Hoover (7-1, 5-0 in Region 3) was able to recover and keep possession. The defense, though, kept plugging away with 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

"I’ve never been a part of a game where we had (that many) fumbles,” Waldrop said. "Definitely never been in one where we did all the fumbling. Just crazy. Not really good football, not clean football.

"The sad thing is that there are some really good things that happened to our football team tonight that had not happened all year and we don’t see it on the scoreboard because we didn’t take care of the football."

The homecoming crowd was treated to an electric performance from McCammon. The senior broke out in a big way with starting running back Ahamari Williams still injured. He rushed for 247 yards on 25 carries with three second-half touchdowns as Hoover put up 299 yards on the ground.

"He’s had the best two weeks of practice he’s had since he’s been here and every yard he got tonight was a product of the work he’s put in,” Waldrop said. "I’m really proud of him."

Hoover scored on its first drive of the game, as sophomore Jacorrey Hayes took a run in from 18 yards out. From that point, the Bucs’ offense and special teams unit struggled. The other four first-half drives ended with a blocked field goal, being stopped on a fourth-and-1 and consecutive fumbles.

Tuscaloosa County (5-2, 3-2) had success on the ground, but the Hoover pass rush prevented too much from happening. Isaac Rodriguez kicked field goals of 27 and 32 yards, the latter coming at the first-half buzzer after Hoover fumbled a handoff at its 33.

But it was all Bucs in the third. Peyton Argent kicked a 27-yard field goal and McCammon added touchdown runs of 6 and 45 yards before another turnover was recovered by the Wildcats for a touchdown. McCammon iced the game with an 11-yard score, though Hoover coughed up two more fourth-quarter fumbles.

"We made mistakes fumbling the ball in the first half,” McCammon said. "We had to come back on a different level. We came out and did our thing, the O-Line did their thing and we got in the end zone.”

McCammon said the fumbles were a result of “not taking exchanges serious in practice, but we’re coming back next week harder, stronger and full speed.”

Hoover was also down to its third-string quarterback. Noah Schuback, a freshman, started the game and went 5-of-8 for 51 yards, though several of the turnovers were on exchange issues with the running back.

"We had a lot of adversity this week and Noah was named the starter this week,” Waldrop said. "He came out and got a win as a freshman in a big environment. Happy for the win.”

Waldrop said starting quarterback Brewer Smith had surgery on an injured left shoulder but could return this season. Backup Brody Stacey, who did not dress out after playing in most of a 40-0 win last week at Oak Mountain, “should be available," Waldrop said.

Garian Denson and Cooper Darty had interceptions for the Bucs, who held Tuscaloosa County to just 113 total yards.

Hoover is at Chelsea next week.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.