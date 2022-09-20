HS sports recap: Jags volleyball wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emily Brazeale (6) hits the ball at the net in a match against Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School’s Bryant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team earned a gutsy 17-7 win over Hewitt-Trussville last Friday. Click here for the story of the game.

Spain Park suffered a 36-7 loss to Vestavia Hills. Click here for the game story.

This week, Hoover heads to Mountain Brook for a non-region game to renew an old rivalry. Spain Park takes its open date.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Spain Park volleyball team won both matches it played, beating Oak Mountain and Mountain Brook to improve to 17-6 on the season.

Stat leaders for the week:

Emily Breazeale: 34 kills, 17 digs

Megan Ingersoll: 21 kills

Brooklyn Allison: 32 digs, 7 assists, 4 aces

Lilly Johnson: 39 assists, 8 digs

Haley Thompson: 31 assists, 17 digs

This week, Spain Park hosts Chelsea on Tuesday in a key area match, then hosts the HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

Hoover suffered a narrow five-set loss (25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14) to Vestavia Hills last Tuesday in an area match. Six Hoover players racked up 10 digs in the match, led by a season-high 30 from Peyton David. Sydney Durban finished with 15 digs, Adair Byars and Bella Guenster each tallied 14, Maggie Harris had 11 and Raegan James finished with 10. Mackenzie Richards also was a major factor, contributing 8 blocks.

Harris led the offense with 47 assists, Kendyl Mitchell registered 16 kills, Alanah Pooler had 11 and Richards had 10.

The Bucs are now 15-11 on the season. This week, they host Northridge on Tuesday and Grissom on Thursday before playing in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country team traveled to Huntsville over the weekend for the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park. The Bucs were led by the boys team, which featured two top-100 runners in their event. Elijah Joseph finished 41st overall with a time of 15:44, while Zander Dakis crossed the line 84th. Lila Hunter, Ava Sparks and Lana Kate Hammonds led the girls team.

Spain Park also competed in the event. Delaney Vickers led the girls team with a finish of 55th, as she ran her race in 19:33. Kenneth Bishop led the boys side with a 78th-place finish.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.