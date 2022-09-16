Bucs prove too much for Hewitt-Trussville

× 1 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) returns an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 2 of 37 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 3 of 37 Expand Hewitt-Trussville cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 4 of 37 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. TRUSSVILLE — The blood-orange sky that settled over Hewitt-Trussville Stadium was as beautiful as it was telling.

The team that has long worn that orange color, the Hoover Bucs, held fifth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville High School to 215 total yards en route to a 17-7 Class 7A, Region 3 win on Friday night. It was the fewest points the Huskies have scored since a 3-0 win at Huffman in 2020.

“I think we’re pretty good [defensively],” said Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop. “They’ve got a good scheme, but I know our guys are prepared. Guys did great all week. I think there was some understanding of what they were going to try to do before we got here. Proud of those guys.”

An intensely competitive first half indicated fans were in for a potentially classic game. No. 6 Hoover (4-1, 3-0 in region) scored the game’s first points when quarterback Brewer Smith connected with Jordan Woolen on an 11-yard score late in the first quarter. The touchdown came one play after the Huskies (3-2, 2-1) were flagged for offsides on fourth-and-4.

Hewitt-Trussville put together a great first drive of the second quarter, running seven times for 53 yards, capped by quarterback Peyton Floyd’s 1-yard keeper.

But the second half was all Bucs. Ahamari Williams dove in for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive, capping an 11-play, 77-yard drive. Peyton Argent’s 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter made it a 17-7 game.

The Huskies managed just six first downs and 93 total yards in the second half, 41 of which came on a final drive that began with 1:31 left in the game.

“They’re really good on defense, obviously,” said Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd. “I thought they were more physical than us tonight, honestly. We had a lot of penalties. Too many penalties. I’m disappointed we didn’t play cleaner tonight.”

The Bucs got an interception from D.J. Estes in the first half. Rickey Gibson picked off a pass in the end zone for the Huskies.

For Hoover, Smith was 11-of-20 for 97 yards and an interception. Williams tallied 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Woolen amassed 26 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

“Proud of our toughness,” Waldrop said. “Proud of our guys. The kids are playing hard together.”

For Hewitt-Trussville, Floyd was 15-of-25 for 89 yards and an interception. He rushed 20 times for 60 yards and a score. Kennedy Mitchell was held to 25 yards on eight carries. Jadon Loving had five catches for 31 yards.

“I think we did some things that are uncharacteristic of us tonight,” Floyd said. “It was one thing after another. Too many mental mistakes on our side to try to win this game.”

Hoover steps out of region play with a trip to Mountain Brook next week. Hewitt-Trussville travels to Huffman next week for a non-region game.

“We’ve got to clean up stuff,” Floyd said. “Too many penalties. We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to learn from this, or else nothing happens.”

