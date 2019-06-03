Poll results: More than 80% oppose Hoover school proposal allowing discipline for off-campus conduct, speech

× Expand Hoover City School Board of Education

More than 80% of respondents to a poll conducted by Hoover Sun and 280 Living say they do not support a proposal that would allow Hoover school officials to levy serious discipline for students for off-campus conduct or speech, even if it substantially disrupts a school setting.

The proposal, which was presented to the Hoover school board on May 14, would make it a class 3 infraction for a student to engage in any conduct or language “that has the purpose or effect (or that could be reasonably perceived as having the purpose or effect) of disparaging, insulting, degrading, or demeaning any person or class of persons based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or any other trait or characteristic that enjoys protection from discrimination or harassment as a matter of law or board policy — including but not limited to emails, social media postings, and other forms of communication that creates or substantially contributes to disruption in the school setting, whether or not it takes place on school property or at a school-related event, and whether or not it was intended as a private communication or for a limited audience.”

School officials also propose to spell out in the code of conduct a disciplinary option for class 3 infractions that has been in practice but not in the code: prohibiting students from attending extra-curricular activities or a graduation ceremony.

Other options for class 3 infractions already in place include placement in alternative school, expulsion, permanent removal from a school bus and revocation of technology privileges.

Superintendent Kathy Murphy said they don’t intend to “police” all off-campus conduct or speech but, if the changes are approved by the school board, will take action when such conduct or speech substantially negatively impacts the school learning environment.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 779 people had taken the poll offered through the Hoover Sun and 280 Living websites, and 642 of them (82%) said they did not support the proposed change. The poll is still open and can be taken at this link.

Murphy is scheduled to speak on the proposal during her remarks to the school board at its meeting Tuesday night, June 4. All other proposed code of conduct changes, most of which are outlined in this link, are set for a vote by the school board Tuesday night, but the section dealing with “conduct that disrupts the school environment” is not proposed to be part of that vote.

Murphy this afternoon said she appreciated the feedback school officials have received about that proposed change and believes there needs to be more discussion about it. However, she does not want to hold up the other proposed code of conduct changes because there are some time-sensitive matters in there.

For example, parents or students shopping for school clothing over the summer will need to know if the board approves proposed changes to the dress code, she said.

The school board has a work session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by an action meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way.