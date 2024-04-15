Hoover council set to pick next school board member tonight

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson 2024 applicants for the Hoover Board of Education are, from left, Demoyne Bernard, Lauren Packer, Lara Patterson and Shelley Shaw.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night plans to select the next member of the Hoover Board of Education.

There were four people who applied to take the seat being vacated by Craig Kelley, who has served two five-year terms on the school board.

They are:

Demoyne Bernard, a radiology quality manager for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Lauren Packer, an associate licensed counselor with experience in prevention education, domestic violence, trauma and grief counseling

Lara Patterson, a project manager for SCA Health for 3½ years and more than 20 years with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Shelley Shaw, former executive director of the Hoover City Schools Foundation

Council members interviewed the four candidates on April 3. Videos of those interviews can be seen here. Here is a summary of information from their applications and answers the candidates gave to a list of 16 questions on topics ranging from diversity, the school system's mission, the school board's role, vaccination requirements, education funding, virtual learning and career academies.

Once the appointment is made, the new school board member will begin his or her term on June 1. Hoover school board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one new board member appointed each year. The position is unpaid.