Hoover council to interview 4 school board applicants Wednesday

The four applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the Hoover Board of Education are, clockwise from top left, Demoyne Bernard, Lauren Packer, Shelley Shaw and Lara Patterson.

The Hoover City Council on Wednesday plans to interview four applicants for a vacancy on the Hoover Board of Education.

This year’s applicants include a radiology quality manager, a counselor, a health project manager and the former executive director of the Hoover City Schools Foundation.

The public interviews are scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall and last roughly 25-30 minutes each.

Here is the schedule, followed by more information from each of the applicants’ written applications:

4 p.m. — Lara Patterson

4:30 p.m. — Demoyne Bernard

5 p.m. — Shelley Shaw

5:30 p.m. — Lauren Packer

Expand Demoyne Bernard

DEMOYNE BERNARD

Age: 47

Neighborhood: Brock Point

Occupation: Radiology quality manager for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs the last 3½ years; previously worked as a computed tomography technologist for St. Vincent’s Hospital; more than 20 years total in health care

Education: Master’s degree in public administration from Troy University at Montgomery in 2005; bachelor’s degree in radiological sciences from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1999.

Years lived in Hoover: 13.

Hoover school ties: Has a 14-year-old at Berry Middle School

Community involvement: Served as a youth basketball coach for eight years; member of UAB Alumni Association for 13 years; served with Big Brothers/Big Sisters in 2008.

Reasons for applying: Believes he has had a positive effect on kids through basketball and wants to help students in the district; believes his master’s degree in public administration has armed him with all the tools he needs to be effective as a school board member; health care experience has allowed him to deal with a vast spectrum of beliefs and situations; already has experience developing process improvement plans and reviewing standard operating procedures.

Critical issues: Bus driver shortage; diversity of staff; the ability to handle growth within each school; more essential workers

Expand Lauren Packer

LAUREN PACKER

Age: 39

Neighborhood: Russet Woods

Occupation: Associate licensed counselor with experience in prevention education, domestic violence, trauma and grief

Education: Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from University of West Alabama in 2020; bachelor’s degree in psychology from Birmingham-Southern College in 2017

Years lived in Hoover: 22

Hoover school ties: Has one child at Hoover High School and one at Bumpus Middle School

Community involvement: Has served as historian and secretary for the Jefferson County chapter of the Alabama Counseling Association, an advocate for mental health in the Black community; has a strong passion for building a safe space for teen girls and their mental health

Reasons for applying: Believes her extensive experience as a mental health professional gives her a unique perspective; as a parent, she has firsthand insight into the community’s dynamics and needs; joining the board would enable her to further nurture existing relationships while advocating for the well-being and success of all students; believes she can contribute effectively to help the school board realize its goals and objectives

Critical issues: Lack of mental health advocacy tailored to the diverse mental health and wellness needs of students; recognizing and addressing the multifaceted challenges students face in order to foster a supportive learning environment; implementing initiatives that prioritize mental health awareness, destigmatization and access to tailored support services; working collaboratively to ensure every student feels supported, understood and empowered to thrive in academic pursuits and overall well-being

Expand Lara Patterson

LARA PATTERSON

Age: 50

Neighborhood: Chace Lake

Occupation: Project manager for SCA Health for 3½ years and more than 20 years for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama; was an English teacher at Jemison High School for two years and served as a tennis coach and bus driver there; also taught English at Alabama School of Fine Arts during 2018-19 school year and served one semester as student teacher at Hoover High in 2017

Education: Master’s degree in education from University of Montevallo in 2017; master of arts degree from University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2001; bachelor of arts degree from University of South Alabama in 1996

Years lived in Hoover: 14

Hoover school ties: Has a sixth-grade daughter at Berry Middle School

Community involvement: Vestry member for St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Indian Springs Village from 2014 to 2016; was vice president of communications for the Birmingham chapter of the Project Management Institute in 2011

Reasons for applying: Believes her past experience as a teacher would bring an educated and unique perspective to the board; her role as project manager has given her broad business experience in budget planning, project execution and strategy development; would like to see Hoover City Schools continue to be the top system of choice in the Birmingham area by supporting professionals who run day-to-day operations and continuing to listen to parents, experts and students

Critical issues: Budget management; teacher retention; professional development and support for existing teachers; student safety; curriculum development and resources

Expand Shelley Shaw

SHELLEY SHAW

Age: 51

Neighborhood: Loch Ridge

Occupation: Was executive director for Hoover City Schools Foundation from October 2019 to December 2023; also served as state communications director for March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation from 1995 to 1999

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from Auburn University in 1994

Years lived in Hoover: 23

Hoover school ties: Has two children who are graduates of Spain Park High School, one of whom is a substitute teacher in Hoover City Schools

Community involvement: Served as executive director for Hoover City Schools Foundation for four years and two more years as an officer for the foundation; current president of Destination Hoover International; secretary for Hoover Belles board and on Community Service Committee for Hoover Service Club; in inaugural class of Leadership Hoover; served o Superintendent’s Advisory Council 2016-19; was president of Hoover Parent Teacher Council and officer with PTOs at Rocky Ridge Elementary and Berry Middle; was member of Spain Park High School Band Boosters

Reasons for applying: Wants to help Hoover school district achieve its mission of providing each student with opportunities to develop exemplary character and achieve personal excellence through a rigorous and relevant curriculum in a safe, caring atmosphere of teaching and learning; believes great student achievement can happen with proper governance and collaborative teamwork; believes her long history of community and school involvement and passion for the community are key to serving on school board; her job as executive director of the schools foundation, working with all 17 schools, gives her unique perspective

Critical issues: Planning for growth; retaining staff and teachers; staying strong in school safety; continued progress toward achieving unitary status in federal court, demonstrating fair treatment of all races of students

Each applicant was asked to answer 16 questions on topics ranging from diversity, the school system's mission, the school board's role, vaccination requirements, education funding, virtual learning and career academies. See their answers here.