Mayor’s Minute: October 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

It is no secret business is booming in the city of Hoover. What is really exciting is the wide variety of companies we are attracting — both nationally recognized and locally owned businesses.

In late September, Duluth Trading Co. held its grand opening in Stadium Trace Village. Based in Wisconsin but known all across the United States, Duluth offers workwear and casual clothing for men and women. Big Whiskey is a Missouri-based restaurant that will also open in Stadium Trace Village. This tavern offers a special bar menu featuring whiskey, bourbon and scotch.

While it’s great having nationally recognized businesses coming to our city, we know the smaller, locally owned companies are a great complement to those. For example, if you have a little one who seems dead set against getting a haircut, Cookie Cutter salon may be your answer. Instead of typical barber shop chairs, this salon is all about the kids. Cookie Cutters has race cars and rocking horses for seats. Each station has a TV that allows a child to watch his or her favorite show while getting a haircut. Cookie Cutter also enjoys servicing children with special needs.

If you want to get your creative juices flowing, check out the Crafter’s House. Owner Shawn Hicks offers classes in seven areas of crafting: ceramics, jewelry, scrapbooking, woodworking, sewing, painting and graphic design. Her main goal is for the Crafter’s House to be a place where the community can come together, recharge and reset.

Those businesses are on the west side of the city, but the east side is also growing, especially in our new Tattersall development. Here are a few of the businesses that have recently opened or are coming to that area: Publix, Alabama Power Credit Union, Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar, and Firestone.

As we go through October, we want to remind you of some of the major events taking place over the next few weeks:

Oct. 10: Taste of Hoover – Aldridge Gardens

Oct. 11: Hoover High plays Spain Park at the Hoover Met

Oct. 24: Hoover Hayride held at Veterans Park

Oct. 25: Children’s Harbor Pig Iron BBQ Competition held at the Hoover Met RV Park

Also this month, I hope you will be on the lookout for the 2019-20 leaf pickup schedule. The first pickup date is scheduled for Nov. 4. You should receive the entire list of dates by the first of October.

Please know if you have an issue or concern, or simply want to chat, my door is always open to you.