Tuesday, May 24, is 2022 primary election day for Democrats, Republicans

Voters who normally vote at the Finley Center or Hoover Metropolitan Stadium must vote at the Hunter Street Baptist Church Student Center in the May 24, 2022, primary due to the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Tuesday, May 24, is the 2022 primary election day for the Democratic and Republican parties in Alabama, and voters go to the polls to help determine their party's candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ballots for voters in Hoover will include candidates for state and Jefferson and Shelby county offices, depending on the county in which you live. Ballots also will differ based on the legislative district in which you live.

Voters who normally vote at the Finley Center and Hoover Metropolitan Stadium will vote at the Hunter Street Baptist Church Student Center due to the SEC Baseball Tournament.