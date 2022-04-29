Roberts faces Christine for state Senate District 15

This year’s Republican primary for state Senate District 15 pits incumbent Dan Roberts, a real estate developer, against challenger Brian Christine, a urologist with Urology Centers of Alabama in Homewood.

The district includes parts of eastern Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Pelham, Chelsea, Trussville, Leeds, Talladega and Childersburg. The winner will take the seat because there is no one from another party seeking it.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Christine. Dr. Brian Christine, a urologist with Urology Centers of Alabama in Homewood. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. State Sen. Dan Roberts speaks during a 2019 Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Prev Next

Brian Christine

Christine, a Mountain Brook resident, said he feels Roberts lacks a close connection with constituents. Also, while he and Roberts are both conservative, he wants to bring more of a “fighting spirit” to Montgomery, he said. He takes pride in being a political outsider but is willing to work with Democrats.

Christine said there is a “real problem” with legislators serving for decades. The tendency for people is to be corrupted by money and power, he said. While there need to be term limits, he said it’s also important to allow legislators to be in Montgomery long enough to be effective.

Christine also noted that Roberts has received money from PACs such as the Forestry PAC, Mainstream PAC (a pro-business and industry PAC), Wholesale PAC and PACs representing pharmacies, poultry, retailers and construction companies. Christine has put $100,000 of his own money in the race and, as of press time, received no other contributions.

Roberts said he was proud to be supported by the industries donating to his campaign, including the Medical Association of Alabama. “I have been working hard the last four years to provide conservative solutions to improve the business environment of our state,” he said.

Christine said he is fiscally responsible, focused on smaller, limited government and believes education is a huge problem. He supports school choice, which he called “parent choice.” Parents should be able to send their kids where they want, he said.

As a surgeon, he would oppose a single-payer health care system and push for affordable and accessible health care. It should be like shopping for a car, he said.

Christine said he favors allowing Alabama voters to have their say on an education lottery, but is not a fan of wholesale gambling. However, if the funding goes to the right places, it could be helpful, he said.

Dan Roberts

Roberts, who also lives in Mountain Brook, touted a recent law he sponsored that will keep Alabamians from paying state taxes on the federal child tax credit, the dependent care credit and the earned income tax credit that were increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax issues have been the focus of his tenure in the state Senate, he said, including one of the first bills signed by Gov. Kay Ivey that changed the way the state taxes businesses, helping them be more competitive. He continues to serve on Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s workforce development committee.

His term began in 2018, following a career in real estate development, private equity and international trade.

Roberts said he wants to help provide jobs and opportunities for high school graduates, and noted the Smuckers plant that will bring 300 or more jobs to Jefferson County as part of a $1.2 billion investment.

Roberts said he is working across party lines to improve the state and wants to move the state forward on its strengths. The most important issue facing the state is education, he said.

“You look at testing scores, and we’re so far down,” Roberts said. “If we don’t fix this, we are so badly hurt.”

Roberts also supports parental choice and says there is “merit” in that idea. “Parents have the ultimate say on their child’s education,” he said. “We have to do something different.”

Roberts said the problem with an education lottery is the question of where the money goes.

He sees the benefits of term limits but said it takes two terms for the average legislator to get up to speed and know how to do things. Taking out bright people too quickly could be a problem, he said.

Roberts said he has met with all of the mayors in his district and has spent a “tremendous amount of time” getting to know people, working 70 to 80 hours a week.

He said it has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of District 15, and he hopes to continue to do so.