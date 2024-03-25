Tickets on sale for 2024 Denim & Dining fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Scott and Wendy Rohrer and Steffanie McGarity were among guests at the 2023 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation is selling tickets for its 2024 Denim & Dining fundraiser, scheduled for 6-10 p.m. April 19 at Aldridge Gardens.

This is a casual barbecue dinner catered by Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q that includes live music by Jenna and Ben Kuykendall and live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $85 in March and $100 in April.

All proceeds from the event go to help fund innovative projects led by teachers in Hoover public schools. About 150 people attended last year. See the report and photos from last year.

“Tickets are always limited, so we encourage our supporters, parents and teachers to get their tickets early,” said Ann Marie Harvey, the foundation’s new executive director. “Discounted tickets are available for our teachers to make it more affordable for them.”

Tickets can be purchased at hoovercsf.org/events.