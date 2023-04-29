Denim, dining and diamonds on display at Aldridge Friday night

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Takeria Stephens, right, and Erwin Dudley go through the buffet line at the 2023 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 28, 2023. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Scott and Wendy Rohrer and Steffanie McGarity were among guests at the 2023 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 28, 2023. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Auctioneer Lou Dempsey auctions off an autographed Devonta Smith jersey at the 2023 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 28, 2023. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson These jewelry pieces wera among silent auction items at the 2023 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 28, 2023. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson State Rep. The Hoover City Schools Foundation got clear skies and pleasant temperatures for its 2023 Denim & Dining outdoor fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens Friday night.

Final numbers were still being tabulated, but foundation Executive Director Shelley Shaw said she is hopeful they were able to raise $40,000 to fund innovative projects for teachers and schools in the Hoover school system.

The foundation received $11,000 from sponsors of the event, $10,150 from a live auction, at least $7,500 from donations given on the spot at the end of the event, plus money from ticket sales and a silent auction. However, some of that money had to cover expenses for the event.

The dining portion of Denim & Dining was covered by a catered dinner by Jim N’ Nick’s Bar-B-Q and dessert by students from the Culinary and Hospitality Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. The night also included live entertainment by a band called “So What” that was made up of Hoover High School seniors and alumnus.

The biggest money generator from the live auction was a 14-carat white gold chain necklace with a .5-carat diamond pendant that was donated by Coman Baum Jewlery. It went for $1,800, snatched up by Stephanie McClinton.

A seven-to-nine-night stay at The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua auctioned for $1,700, while a seven-to-nine-night stay at the Pineapple Beach resort in Antigua went for $1,300, a seven-night stay at Palm Island in The Grenadines went for $1,000, and a seven-night stay at the Lose Establos Boutique Inn in Panama went for $700.

A jersey signed by former Alabama and now Philadelphia Eagles player Devonta Smith auctioned for $800, while an autographed photo of Alabama coach Nick Saban went for $675 and a basketball autographed by Auburn coach Bruce Pearl went for $425.

A golf package that included a round of golf and carts for four people at the Greystone Golf & Country Club, dinner for two at Aqua and four tickets and hospitality passes to the Regions Tradition golf tournament auctioned for $650, while a three-night stay at a waterfront property at Lake Logan Martin went for $625, and a pair of Sonos 5 speakers went for $475.

Tickets for the event cost $85 through March 31 and $100 after that. The auctioneer was Lou Dempsey, and the master of ceremonies was Dave Nussbaum, the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS 42 TV station.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation this past year was able to put $104,000 toward innovative projects in Hoover schools, including $72,000 in grants to teachers, $30,000 for a Hovercraft project for fifth graders in every Hoover elementary school and $2,000 for other special pojects.