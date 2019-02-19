Medical examiner rules death of 73-year-old man in Caldwell Crossings a homicide

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Caldwell Crossings death 2-18-19 (2) Hoover police investigate a death at a home in the 3100 block of Crossings Drive in the Caldwell Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

A state medical examiner has ruled the death of a Hoover man found in his home in the Caldwell Crossings community on Monday as a homicide, Hoover police said today.

The man, identified as 73-year-old Arthur Grey Till Jr., was found by friends in his home in the 3100 block of Crossings Drive. They called 911 at 12:26 p.m. and reported him unresponsive, and paramedics arrived and declared Till dead at 12:35 p.m.

A state medical examiner who conducted the autopsy this morning in Montgomery determined the victim died by blunt force trauma, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release.

There were no signs of forced entry into Till’s house, but evidence at the scene suggested foul play was likely, Rector said.

“At this point, we do not believe the victim nor his residence were randomly targeted,” Rector said. “Detectives and crime scene investigators continue to follow leads, examine evidence and conduct interviews.”

Neighbors said Till was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Neighbor Melissa Wilker said Till was a kind and talkative man whom she had met several times while walking her dog in the neighborhood in the mornings.

Hoover police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.