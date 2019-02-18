Hoover police investigate body found at Caldwell Crossings home

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Caldwell Crossings death 2-18-19 Hoover police block off a portion of the 3100 block of Crossings Drive in the Caldwell Crossings community with crime scene tape as they investigate a death at a home there on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Hoover police today are investigating a death at a home in the Caldwell Crossings community.

Police have blocked off a portion of the 3100 block of Crossings Drive with crime scene tape, and a representative from the Shelby County Coroner’s Office was on the scene this afternoon.

The Hoover Fire Department was first called to the scene at 12:26 p.m., responding to a report of an unresponsive person, spokesman Scott West said. When paramedics arrived, they determined the person was dead, and the scene was turned over to the Hoover Police Department, West said.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.