MAY 24, 2022, PRIMARY ELECTION UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

by

Here is an unofficial summary of some of the May 24, 2022, Democratic and Republican primary election results, according to information from the Alabama secretary of state's website and Jefferson County website:

GOVERNOR (DEMOCRATS):

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers      33.15%          50,603 (runoff)

Malika Sanders Fortier            32.79%            50,047 (runoff)

Patricia Salter Jamieson            11.49%            17,544

Arthur Kennedy                           9.45%             14,330

Doug “New Blue” Smith               7.32%             11,179

Chad “Chig” Martin                       5.79%             8,840

GOVERNOR (REPUBLICANS):

Kay Ivey                                  54.79%            339,649

Lindy Blanchard                      19.30%             119,625

Tim James                              15.99%              99,125

Lew Burdette                           6.25%               38,759

Dean Odle                               1.82%               11,273

Dave Thomas                          0.46%               2,841

Stacy Lee George                    0.41%              2,524

Dean Young                             0.38%               2,336

U.S. SENATE (DEMOCRATS):

Will Boyd                                63.88%            97,886

Brandaun Dean                       19.16%            29,353

Lanny Jackson                         16.96%            25,992

U.S. SENATE (REPUBLICANS):

Katie Britt                              45.01%            275,029 (runoff)

Mo Brooks                             28.83%            176,199 (runoff)

Mike Durant                            23.31%             142,428

Jake Schafer                           1.17%              7,132

Karla DuPriest                         0.91%               5,573

Lillie Boddie                            0.77%                4,700

ATTORNEY GENERAL (REPUBLICANS):

Steve Marshall                       89.77%            489,725

Harry Bartlett Still III               10.23%              55,807

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (REPUBLICANS):

Greg Cook                              54.77%             197,172

Debra Jones                            45.23%             245,418

SECRETARY OF STATE (REPUBLICANS):

Jim Zeigler                             42.63%            224,198 (runoff)

Wes Allen                               39.73%            208,968 (runoff)

Christian Horn                         9.79%              51,486

Ed Packard                              7.86%              41,316

STATE AUDITOR (REPUBLICANS):

Andrew Sorrell                       39.84%            202,477 (runoff)

Stan Cooke                             31.94%            162,312 (runoff)

Rusty Glover                            28.22%            143,440

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 1 (REPUBLICANS):

Jeremey Oden                        34.05%            156.811 (runoff)

Brent Woodall                        30.91%            142,350 (runoff)

John Hammock                       24.03%             110,654

Stephen McLamb                    11.00%              50,674

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 2 (REPUBLICANS):

Chip Beeker                            42.81%            195,010 (runoff)

Robert L. McCollum               36.14%            165,651 (runoff)

Robin Litaker                            21.05%             95,891

ALABAMA SENATE DISTRICT 15 (REPUBLICANS):

Dan Roberts                           58.40%            7,335

Brian Christine                        41.60%             5,225

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 15 (REPUBLICANS):

Leigh Hulsey                           56.91%            3,024

Brad Tompkins                          43.09%            2,290

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 45 (REPUBLICANS):

Susan DuBose                         75.13%            3,928

Dickie Drake                              24.87%            1,300

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 47 (DEMOCRATS):

Jim Toomey                            51.71%            287

Christian Coleman                   48.29%            268

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 48 (REPUBLICANS):

Jim Carns                                67.36%            1,878

William C. Wentowski               32.64%            910

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 56 (DEMOCRATS):

Ontario Hillman                     44.20%            1,360 (runoff)

Tereshia Huffman                  20.25%            623 (runoff)

Jesse Matthews                      18.65%             574

Cleo King                                16.90%             520

DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY – BESSEMER DIVISION (DEMOCRATS):

Lynneice O. Washington        78.70%             7,805

Minnie Louise Tunstall               21.30%              2,112

DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY – BESSEMER DIVISION (REPUBLICANS):

Bill Veitch                               71.65%            6,510

Eric Christopher McAdory       28.35%            2,576

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF (DEMOCRATS):

Mark Levie Pettway               77.46%            23,806

Felicia Rucker-Summerlin       11.37%             3,496

Kareen Easley                          6.72%              2,065

Wilson “Hale Yes” Hale             4.45%              1,368

SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF (REPUBLICANS):

John Samaniego                     65.16%            20,474

Ken “Chief” Bailey                     34.84%            10,947

Read stories about the races for: