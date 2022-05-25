MAY 24, 2022, PRIMARY ELECTION UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A campaign worker hands out materials for a candidate at the Hunter Street Baptist Church Student Center polling place on primary election day in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Here is an unofficial summary of some of the May 24, 2022, Democratic and Republican primary election results, according to information from the Alabama secretary of state's website and Jefferson County website:

GOVERNOR (DEMOCRATS):

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers 33.15% 50,603 (runoff)

Malika Sanders Fortier 32.79% 50,047 (runoff)

Patricia Salter Jamieson 11.49% 17,544

Arthur Kennedy 9.45% 14,330

Doug “New Blue” Smith 7.32% 11,179

Chad “Chig” Martin 5.79% 8,840

GOVERNOR (REPUBLICANS):

Kay Ivey 54.79% 339,649

Lindy Blanchard 19.30% 119,625

Tim James 15.99% 99,125

Lew Burdette 6.25% 38,759

Dean Odle 1.82% 11,273

Dave Thomas 0.46% 2,841

Stacy Lee George 0.41% 2,524

Dean Young 0.38% 2,336

U.S. SENATE (DEMOCRATS):

Will Boyd 63.88% 97,886

Brandaun Dean 19.16% 29,353

Lanny Jackson 16.96% 25,992

U.S. SENATE (REPUBLICANS):

Katie Britt 45.01% 275,029 (runoff)

Mo Brooks 28.83% 176,199 (runoff)

Mike Durant 23.31% 142,428

Jake Schafer 1.17% 7,132

Karla DuPriest 0.91% 5,573

Lillie Boddie 0.77% 4,700

ATTORNEY GENERAL (REPUBLICANS):

Steve Marshall 89.77% 489,725

Harry Bartlett Still III 10.23% 55,807

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (REPUBLICANS):

Greg Cook 54.77% 197,172

Debra Jones 45.23% 245,418

SECRETARY OF STATE (REPUBLICANS):

Jim Zeigler 42.63% 224,198 (runoff)

Wes Allen 39.73% 208,968 (runoff)

Christian Horn 9.79% 51,486

Ed Packard 7.86% 41,316

STATE AUDITOR (REPUBLICANS):

Andrew Sorrell 39.84% 202,477 (runoff)

Stan Cooke 31.94% 162,312 (runoff)

Rusty Glover 28.22% 143,440

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 1 (REPUBLICANS):

Jeremey Oden 34.05% 156.811 (runoff)

Brent Woodall 30.91% 142,350 (runoff)

John Hammock 24.03% 110,654

Stephen McLamb 11.00% 50,674

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 2 (REPUBLICANS):

Chip Beeker 42.81% 195,010 (runoff)

Robert L. McCollum 36.14% 165,651 (runoff)

Robin Litaker 21.05% 95,891

ALABAMA SENATE DISTRICT 15 (REPUBLICANS):

Dan Roberts 58.40% 7,335

Brian Christine 41.60% 5,225

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 15 (REPUBLICANS):

Leigh Hulsey 56.91% 3,024

Brad Tompkins 43.09% 2,290

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 45 (REPUBLICANS):

Susan DuBose 75.13% 3,928

Dickie Drake 24.87% 1,300

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 47 (DEMOCRATS):

Jim Toomey 51.71% 287

Christian Coleman 48.29% 268

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 48 (REPUBLICANS):

Jim Carns 67.36% 1,878

William C. Wentowski 32.64% 910

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 56 (DEMOCRATS):

Ontario Hillman 44.20% 1,360 (runoff)

Tereshia Huffman 20.25% 623 (runoff)

Jesse Matthews 18.65% 574

Cleo King 16.90% 520

DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY – BESSEMER DIVISION (DEMOCRATS):

Lynneice O. Washington 78.70% 7,805

Minnie Louise Tunstall 21.30% 2,112

DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY – BESSEMER DIVISION (REPUBLICANS):

Bill Veitch 71.65% 6,510

Eric Christopher McAdory 28.35% 2,576

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF (DEMOCRATS):

Mark Levie Pettway 77.46% 23,806

Felicia Rucker-Summerlin 11.37% 3,496

Kareen Easley 6.72% 2,065

Wilson “Hale Yes” Hale 4.45% 1,368

SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF (REPUBLICANS):

John Samaniego 65.16% 20,474

Ken “Chief” Bailey 34.84% 10,947

