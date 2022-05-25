MAY 24, 2022, PRIMARY ELECTION UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Photo by Jon Anderson
A campaign worker hands out materials for a candidate at the Hunter Street Baptist Church Student Center polling place on primary election day in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Here is an unofficial summary of some of the May 24, 2022, Democratic and Republican primary election results, according to information from the Alabama secretary of state's website and Jefferson County website:
GOVERNOR (DEMOCRATS):
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers 33.15% 50,603 (runoff)
Malika Sanders Fortier 32.79% 50,047 (runoff)
Patricia Salter Jamieson 11.49% 17,544
Arthur Kennedy 9.45% 14,330
Doug “New Blue” Smith 7.32% 11,179
Chad “Chig” Martin 5.79% 8,840
GOVERNOR (REPUBLICANS):
Kay Ivey 54.79% 339,649
Lindy Blanchard 19.30% 119,625
Tim James 15.99% 99,125
Lew Burdette 6.25% 38,759
Dean Odle 1.82% 11,273
Dave Thomas 0.46% 2,841
Stacy Lee George 0.41% 2,524
Dean Young 0.38% 2,336
U.S. SENATE (DEMOCRATS):
Will Boyd 63.88% 97,886
Brandaun Dean 19.16% 29,353
Lanny Jackson 16.96% 25,992
U.S. SENATE (REPUBLICANS):
Katie Britt 45.01% 275,029 (runoff)
Mo Brooks 28.83% 176,199 (runoff)
Mike Durant 23.31% 142,428
Jake Schafer 1.17% 7,132
Karla DuPriest 0.91% 5,573
Lillie Boddie 0.77% 4,700
ATTORNEY GENERAL (REPUBLICANS):
Steve Marshall 89.77% 489,725
Harry Bartlett Still III 10.23% 55,807
SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (REPUBLICANS):
Greg Cook 54.77% 197,172
Debra Jones 45.23% 245,418
SECRETARY OF STATE (REPUBLICANS):
Jim Zeigler 42.63% 224,198 (runoff)
Wes Allen 39.73% 208,968 (runoff)
Christian Horn 9.79% 51,486
Ed Packard 7.86% 41,316
STATE AUDITOR (REPUBLICANS):
Andrew Sorrell 39.84% 202,477 (runoff)
Stan Cooke 31.94% 162,312 (runoff)
Rusty Glover 28.22% 143,440
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 1 (REPUBLICANS):
Jeremey Oden 34.05% 156.811 (runoff)
Brent Woodall 30.91% 142,350 (runoff)
John Hammock 24.03% 110,654
Stephen McLamb 11.00% 50,674
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 2 (REPUBLICANS):
Chip Beeker 42.81% 195,010 (runoff)
Robert L. McCollum 36.14% 165,651 (runoff)
Robin Litaker 21.05% 95,891
ALABAMA SENATE DISTRICT 15 (REPUBLICANS):
Dan Roberts 58.40% 7,335
Brian Christine 41.60% 5,225
ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 15 (REPUBLICANS):
Leigh Hulsey 56.91% 3,024
Brad Tompkins 43.09% 2,290
ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 45 (REPUBLICANS):
Susan DuBose 75.13% 3,928
Dickie Drake 24.87% 1,300
ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 47 (DEMOCRATS):
Jim Toomey 51.71% 287
Christian Coleman 48.29% 268
ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 48 (REPUBLICANS):
Jim Carns 67.36% 1,878
William C. Wentowski 32.64% 910
ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 56 (DEMOCRATS):
Ontario Hillman 44.20% 1,360 (runoff)
Tereshia Huffman 20.25% 623 (runoff)
Jesse Matthews 18.65% 574
Cleo King 16.90% 520
DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY – BESSEMER DIVISION (DEMOCRATS):
Lynneice O. Washington 78.70% 7,805
Minnie Louise Tunstall 21.30% 2,112
DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY – BESSEMER DIVISION (REPUBLICANS):
Bill Veitch 71.65% 6,510
Eric Christopher McAdory 28.35% 2,576
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF (DEMOCRATS):
Mark Levie Pettway 77.46% 23,806
Felicia Rucker-Summerlin 11.37% 3,496
Kareen Easley 6.72% 2,065
Wilson “Hale Yes” Hale 4.45% 1,368
SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF (REPUBLICANS):
John Samaniego 65.16% 20,474
Ken “Chief” Bailey 34.84% 10,947
Read stories about the races for: