Carns defeats Wentowski, hangs onto House District 48 seat

× Expand Jim Carns won re-election to Alabama House District 48 in the Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Republican primary.

Jim Carns has once again defeated William Wentowski to hang onto his Alabama House District 48 seat in Montgomery, winning about 70% of the vote.

Carns, who has been in public service since 1990, said he believes he has done a good job as a public official and enjoys serving the people.

Wentowski, a Vestavia Hills resident, first challenged Carns in 2018 and garnered 23% of the vote then. A marketing and sales manager in the corporate information technology world, Wentowski said he has always believed in public service but does not believe it was ever meant to be a career.

In his campaign, Wentowski said he knew he had a tough road and that those who run for public office are not usually elected on their first few attempts.

Carns was first elected to the state House in 1990 and served four terms before joining the Jefferson County Commission, where he served from 2006 to 2010. Carns was part of the commission which dealt with Jefferson County filing for bankruptcy.

After then-state Rep. Greg Canfield transitioned to become Alabama secretary of commerce, Carns won election to his House seat again and has served since 2012. Carns served as minority leader from 2002 to 2006 and currently serves as chairman of the Commerce Committee, as well as chairman of the Jefferson County delegation. He also serves on the Children’s Affairs Committee.