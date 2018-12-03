Man killed by Hoover police officer was shot 3 times from behind, attorneys say

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (1) Ben Crump, an attorney for the 21-year-old Hueytown, Alabama, man killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, describes how Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr., was shot three times from behind during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (3) Emantic Bradford Sr. talks to the media about the shooting of his son, Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr., during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, as attorney Ben Crump, at right, listens. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (2) The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the media during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, concerning the shooting death of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018. To his right is Ben Crump, an attorney for Bradford's family. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (5) Emantic Bradford Sr., holds a picture of his son, Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr., who was killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018, during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. To the left of Bradford Sr. is Anthony Thomas, Bradford Jr.'s uncle. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (6) Attorney Ben Crump points to a diagram that indicates how Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. was shot three times from behind when he was killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018, during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (4) Frank Matthews, an activist from Birmingham, Alabama, center, talks to the media during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, concerning the fatal shooting of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, 2018. With him, from left, are Emantic Bradford Sr., the Rev. Jesse Jackson and attorney Ben Crump. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (11) The Rev. Jesse Jackson listens during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, concerning the killing of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018. To Jackson's right is Anthony Thomas, Bradford's uncle. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (9) Anthony Thomas, the uncle of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr., talks to the media during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, as attorney Ben Crump, at right, listens. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (10) Attorneys for the family of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. hold a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, to shed light on how Bradford was killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018. From left are attorney Rodney Barganier, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Anthony Thomas (Bradford's uncle), Emantic Bradford Sr. (Bradford's father), attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Mike McClure of Rock City Church. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (8) Attorneys and family members of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. talk to the media during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. From left are attorney Rodney Bargainier, Anthony Thomas (Bradford's uncle), Emantic Bradford Sr. (Bradfor's father) and attorney Ben Crump. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (7) Emantic Bradford Sr. and attorney Ben Crump speak with the media during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, regarding the Thanksgiving night shooting of Bradford Sr.'s son, E.J. Bradford Jr., at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

Attorneys for the family of the 21-year-old Hueytown man shot and killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night today said he was shot three times from behind.

The attorneys said the finding comes from a forensic pathologist from the Washington, D.C., area hired by the family to review the death of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr.

The forensic pathologist, Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr., met with Jefferson County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Davis in Birmingham on Friday and reviewed all medicolegal death investigation photographs from the mall as well as the medical examiner’s autopsy photographs, according to a statement released by attorneys for Bradford’s family.

Mitchell also directly observed Bradford’s body at Mullins Funeral Home, the attorney said.

A report from Dr. Mitchell indicates that Bradford was shot in the back of the right side of his head, back of the base of his neck and right side of his back at his hip.

“All of these shots were potentially kill shots,” attorney Ben Crump said. However, the report from Dr. Mitchell indicates the cause of death was the gunshot wound to the head, which went through Bradford’s brain. This likely caused Bradford to lose all of his motor skills, Crump said.

Bradford then fell on the floor, face forward, causing major trauma to the right side of his face. The wounds to his face are what led witnesses and family to initially believe that Bradford was shot in the face, but that belief turned out to be mistaken, Crump said.

“It is clear unequivocally without any doubt whatsoever that E.J. Bradford Jr. was shot three times from behind while he was running away, while he was moving away from the police,” Crump said.

The family of Bradford is demanding that whatever would have happened to Bradford if he had shot a Hoover police officer should be done to the police officer who shot him, Crump said.

“We believe, based on the forensic evidence, that this officer should be charged with a crime,” Crump said. “There is nothing that justifies him shooting E.J. as he’s moving away from him. You’re not a threat when you’re running away. If that was anybody else who shot somebody three times in the back, it would be justified that they be charged with murder, so we wait for the officials to tell his family why this officer is going to be given any kind of different treatment than anybody else would be given who shot and killed a human being in such a reckless manner.”

Bradford’s father, Emantic Bradford Sr., said his son was not posing a threat.

“You could have taken him down without even having to fire a shot,” Bradford Sr. said. “My son was murdered by this officer, and that was cowardice. You shot a 21-year-old person running away from gunfire who never posed you a threat. … What you have done is destroyed my family.”

Bradford Sr. said there is no justice if this officer gets away with this. “Hoover, you need to do the right thing on this one,” he said.

Anthony Thomas, Bradford Jr.’s uncle, said the officer should be charged with capital murder. “Heads have got to roll, from the top to the bottom,” he said.

Protesters have been demanding that Hoover police or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release police body camera footage of the shooting and any other videos from the incident. Officials for the city of Hoover asked for permission to release the limited information they have about the incident, but the head of ALEA, said in a letter to city officials that it is imperative for the integrity of any criminal investigation conducted by ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation that information be kept confidential until the investigation is officially closed and a report is sent to prosecutors.

Crump said Bradford’s family is trying very hard to trust Hoover and state officials that they are going to be transparent and do a thorough investigation, but “it’s very difficult for this father and this family after they were lied to before.”

Hoover police initially identified Bradford as the gunman in the first shooting at the mall that night but the next day said that statement was incorrect and that further interviews and evidence indicated Bradford likely was not the shooter.

Crump said they hope the delay in releasing information is not because they are trying to find a way to exonerate the officer of wrongdoing.

Without the video, the forensic evidence “tells us how E.J. Bradford Jr. was killed in cold blood on Thanksgiving night,” Crump said.

Crump called on any witnesses at the mall to come forward and let ALEA investigators know what they saw at the shopping center that night. ALEA investigators want to make sure they have all witness statements in hand before any video is released, he said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, president and CEO of the Rainbow Push Coalition, said there appears to be a pattern across the country of police officers shooting black men and authorities trying to cover it up. The decision not to release videotapes gives the appearance of a cover-up, he said. “This must stop now.”

Crump said Bradford’s family has confidence that Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is going to do the right thing when he gets the investigative report from the state. “We just don’t want it to take forever for this investigation to be concluded.”

There is a plethora of evidence already in hand — gunshot casings from the mall, video and pathology reports, Crump said.

“My concern is that the longer this goes on, it’s like a powder keg, and we need to as quickly and as efficiently as possible conclude this investigation so we can restore the trust that was taken on Thanksgiving night when they defamed the character of his namesake and said that he was a criminal,” Crump said. “We know that was not true — that E.J. Bradford didn’t shoot anybody.”

Frank Matthews, a community activist from Birmingham, said people in Hoover have been upset about the protests taking place in their community and threats of protests at Hoover schools.

“No one is going to harm anybody’s children, but your children in Hoover need to know what happened to our children,” Matthews said.

Matthews said protesters also want a meeting with Hoover clergy.

Jackson said protesters don’t need to do anything to embarrass Bradford’s family or undermine the legal process. “Those who do protest, protest mightily in a nonviolent, disciplined way,” Jackson said.

The Rev. Mike McClure, pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, said he has tried to follow the example of Martin Luther King Jr. and be a voice of reason and has been called a traitor because of his stance. But healing will only come with complete transparency, and he doesn’t know how long he can be patient.

At a press conference this morning, McClure prayed for everyone in Birmingham and Hoover.

“Every resident in Hoover isn’t a racist. Every resident of Hoover isn’t sweeping this under the rug. Every resident of Hoover is not satisfied,” he said.

He also prayed for the Hoover Police Department, noting “there are some good police officers on that force.” He is not asking for the entire police force to be held accountable for Bradford’s death, but the individual who fired the shots should be held responsible, he said.

“Let peace remain in our cities,” McClure said. He called on Hoover clergy to speak up as well. “Silence in the midst of injustice is immoral.”

This story was updated at 1:28 p.m. with additional information.