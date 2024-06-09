Hope for Autumn Foundation golf tournament fundraiser is this Friday

× Expand The Swing for Hope Jake Hayes Memorial Golf Tournament will be at Highlands Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The Hope for Autumn Foundation, a Hoover-based nonprofit that raises money to help families battling childhood cancer and to fund childhood cancer research at Children’s of Alabama hospital, is holding a golf tournament this Friday, June 14, at Highlands Golf Course in Birmingham.

The Swing for Hope Jake Hayes Memorial Golf Tournament, named in honor of a former board member of the foundation, will have two flights — one with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and a second one with a shotgun start at 2 p.m.

The tournament is open to individuals for $200 or a foursome for $600. The entry fee includes complimentary craft beer, putting and long drive competitions, team player packs, awards and an after-party after the tournament.

Click here for more information or to register to play.