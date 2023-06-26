Hoover Sun wins 7 first-place Alabama Press Association awards in 2023

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Sun won seven first-place awards in the 2023 Alabama Press Association's Media Awards competition.

The Hoover Sun captured seven first-place awards at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on Saturday night.

The paper won first place in the Freedom of Information/First Amendment competition, which recognizes excellence in reporting that highlights the importance of a free press and open government.

Jon Anderson, editor for the Hoover Sun, in November wrote about the removal of videos of Hoover City Council meetings from the city’s YouTube channel after 60 days and a decision to quit recording the public comment portion of the meeting.

Anderson also won first place in the news feature category for a September story about the retirement of Prince of Peace Catholic Church Pastor John Fallon, and Sports Editor Kyle Parmley won first place in the single-event sports story category for a story about the Hoover Lady Bucs basketball team winning a second consecutive state championship in March 2022.

Photo Editor Erin Nelson won first place in the news photo category for photos of workers building sidewalks in the city and first place in sports photos for a picture of the Lady Bucs celebrating their second consecutive basketball championship.

Nelson and page designer Ted Perry won first place for a photo essay from The World Games softball competition at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in July 2022. Nelson took the photos, and Perry created the design for the photo page.

Perry also won first place in graphics and illustrations for a creative illustration that went with the story about the changes in Hoover’s YouTube video policies.

In addition to the seven first-place awards, the Hoover Sun also had one second-place finish and six third-place awards in the 2023 competition, which involved work published in 2022. The Hoover Sun competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.

Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included the Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, The Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.

The Vestavia Voice won the General Excellence Award and Advertising Sweepstakes Award (the two top awards) for Division E. Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 30 first-place awards, 21 second-place awards and 17 third-place awards.

The Redstone Rocket, a newspaper in Huntsville, won second place in the General Excellence category in Division E, while The Birmingham Times won third place. The Redstone Rocket also won second place in the Advertising Sweepstakes category.

The Alabama Press Association has four other divisions that are divided based on their number of paid subscribers.

Other first-place winners in the General Excellence category were The Anniston Star, The Outlook (in Alexander City), Shelby County Reporter and The Observer (in Opelika). Other Advertising Sweepstakes winners were The Fort Payne Times-Journal, Shelby County Reporter and The Wetumpka Herald.

Here’s a complete list of awards won by the Hoover Sun this year:

HOOVER SUN

First-place awards:

Freedom of Information/First Amendment: “Hoover council at odds over changes in video recordings” by Jon Anderson

Best News Feature Story Coverage: “Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon Retires” by Jon Anderson

Best Sports Single Event Story: “Lady Bucs repeat as Class 7A state champs” by Kyle Parmley

Best News Photo: “Sidewalks part of Hoover capital projects” by Erin Nelson

Best Sports Photo: “Hoover girls basketball win Class 7A state final” by Erin Nelson

Best Photo Essay: “The World Games Softball” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry

Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations: “Transparency” by Ted Perry

Second-place award:

Sports Photo: “Doused in beer at The World Games” by Erin Nelson

Third-place awards:

Sports Coverage: By Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson

Layout and Design: By Melanie Viering, Ted Perry

Feature Photo: “Nicole Stokes takes over at Deer Valley Elementary” by Erin Nelson

Photo Essay: “A Day of Remembrance” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry

Headline: “Hoover painter makes big splash with tiny art” by Jon Anderson

Use of Social Media: “Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette” by Jon Anderson

Here are first-place awards from other publications by Starnes Media:

VESTAVIA VOICE

General Excellence

Advertising Sweepstakes Award

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson

Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson

Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry

Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business

Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide

Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey

Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey

Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey

Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson

Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry

280 LIVING

Public Service: “Keeping Kids Safe” by Leah Eagle

Best Local Education Coverage: By Leah Eagle

Best Spot News Story: “It’s a no go” by Leah Eagle

Best Human Interest Column: “Holy Moly Motherhood” by Alana Smith

THE HOMEWOOD STAR

Best Local Economic Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson

Best Business Story or Column: “A Story to Tell: Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant a finalist for James Beard Award” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson

Best Headline: “Hopping to the Bahamas: Samford professor receives grant to research little-known frog” by Melanie Viering

IRON CITY INK

Best Feature Story Coverage: “Breaking the color line in death” by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Best Sports Feature Story: “Baseball in its purest form” by Neal Embry

VILLAGE LIVING