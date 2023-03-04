Never gets old: Lady Bucs accomplish mission, win 3rd straight title

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Lady Bucs celebrate with the Class 7A state championship trophy after a 55-44 win over Sparkman at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Lady Bucs celebrate with the Class 7A state championship trophy after a 55-44 win over Sparkman at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson hugs Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) at the end of the Class 7A state championship game between the Lady Bucs and Sparkman at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Lady Bucs defeated Sparkman 55-44 to claim the Class 7A state title for the third consecutive year. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. BIRMINGHAM – It has become quite difficult to find something the Hoover High School girls basketball team has not accomplished.

But there was one feat the Lady Bucs had yet to check off, and it bothered coach Krystle Johnson to no end.

Until Saturday, when the Lady Bucs blew past Sparkman 55-44 in the Class 7A state final, Hoover’s girls had yet to win three consecutive state championships.

Consider that box checked now.

“It’s a blessing to be back at this stage,” Johnson said. ”We’ve never had a three-peat in school history, so it’s a big deal.”

Hoover led from wire to wire, breaking away to a 20-5 edge after a quarter of play and entering the halftime break with a 35-15 lead.

However, Sparkman finally made some progress in the fourth quarter, slowly cutting into Hoover’s lead, which swelled to as many as 22 early in the third quarter.

But Hoover made the plays down the stretch to put the game away and grab that blue map for the fourth time in five years.

“It’s the mission every year,” Johnson said. “That’s the reason we put them through what we put them through. I want to give a lot of credit to my assistant coaches, too. They’re always watching film and we’re always going back and forth on the bench.”

Johnson said she believes Reniya Kelly, who capped off her storied career with 25 points, should be Miss Basketball, saying she’s been the best player in Alabama the last three years.

“I’m just on Cloud Nine,” Kelly said following the game. “It’s bittersweet. It’s my last ride. To go out with them, my teammates, coaches and everyone who supports us, the hard work has paid off.”

Johnson has been part of eight of the nine championships won by Hoover’s girls program. But the elation remains the same.

“This feeling never gets old, because of the work they put in to get to this stage,” she said. “It’s not something you take for granted. Through the years, it never gets old. I remember every single one of them. I remember what color jerseys we wore and everything.”

Layla Etchison is another senior who finished an outstanding season. She scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting on the day. Senior Alanah Pooler pulled down 8 rebounds as well. Etchison and Pooler were named to the all-tournament team, with Kelly earning tournament MVP honors.

All three players espoused praise of their coach. Etchison spoke of her motivating skills and Pooler called her a “breath of fresh air.”

“Words can’t describe how much I love her,” Kelly said.

Kennedi McCray, Jamiyah Hill, Kristen McMillan and Alicia Reyes also finished their careers with the Lady Bucs on top.

Hoover completed the season with a 35-1 record, with its only loss coming to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa by a single point on a day the Lady Bucs shot around 20% from the field. Hoover took down 13 out-of-state teams and went unbeaten in Area 5 play throughout the regular season and area tournament. They won the Northwest Regional as well, prior to defeating Prattville and Sparkman in the state tournament.

“Our schedule is top notch,” Johnson said.

Carrying on a tradition that has been passed on for many years at Hoover, players and coaches painted their fingernails identically prior to the game. Kelly has waited patiently until her senior season to make the choice, and she went with the traditional combination of orange, black and white, plus one other color.

Gold on the ring finger, the finger she will soon flash her newest piece of hardware.