Hoover police officer being investigated in domestic violence case; woman shot in arm

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police insignia This insignia decorates the wall at the administrative offices of the Hoover Police Department at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama.

A Hoover police officer is being investigated as the subject of a domestic violence case in which a woman was shot in the arm, police said today.

The Hoover 911 Center received a call about an incident at a home in the Ross Bridge community at 1:53 a.m.

On-duty Hoover police officers responded to the scene and detained the off-duty male officer until Jefferson County deputies arrived, according to a statement from Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Agents from the State Bureau of Investigation also responded and will be the primary investigating agency, Czeskleba said. “The officer involved will be immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation,” he said.