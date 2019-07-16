Hoover Met Complex exceeds economic projections

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Finley Center June 2019 The 155,000-square-foot Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, is used for indoor sports, banquets, trade shows, recreation programs and community meetings. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Met splash pad June 2019 (1) Kids and adults play at the 7,000-square-foot splash pad at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. In its first couple of months, the splash pad has drawn an average of more than 200 people per day, complex Manager John Sparks said. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson HoopSeen Bama Jam 4-21-18 (10) The 2018 HoopSeen Bama Jam youth basketball tournament featured 64 teams from at least five Southeastern states at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Collectors and Shooters Club gun show 4-28-18 (6) People browse among the offerings at the Collectors and Shooters Club gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Southern Performance Volleyball Oct 2017 Girls participate in a Southern Performance Volleyball practice at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, in October 2017. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz/Bluff Park Drone Hoover Metropolitan Complex June 2017 The Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, includes Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (at left), the 155,000-square-foot Finley Center for indoor sporting events, banquets, trade shows and other events, and an outdoor sports complex that will include five NCAA-regulation-size baseball fields, five NCAA-regulation-size soccer fields and 16 tennis courts. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Explore Playground 5-1-19 (3) Kids play on the new Explore Playground at the playground's grand opening at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Met splash pad June 2019 (2) Kati Clark, 9, of Hoover, Alabama, plays in the water at the splash pad at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Met splash pad June 2019 (3) Hope and Sophie Huey of Birmingham, Alabama, get mouthfuls of water at the splash pad at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Met Complex lacrosse 6-23-19 The Soddy-Daisy Wolves from Chattanooga, in red, and 1 More team from Pensacola, go head to head in a lacrosse tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Prev Next

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex still isn’t making a direct profit yet but is exceeding expectations and having a much greater economic impact than originally anticipated at this stage, the facility’s manager told the Hoover City Council Monday night.

Eight months into its second full fiscal year, at the end of May, the Hoover Met Complex had spent $74,256 more than it generated directly in revenue, General Manager John Sparks told the council.

However, at the beginning of the fiscal year, managers had projected an operating loss of $128,424 at this point. And before the new parts of the complex were built in the last few years, the original expectation was that the complex would end its second full year $600,000 in the hole.

After his presentation to the council Monday night, Sparks said he’s hoping to actually end this fiscal year on Sept. 30 with an operating profit instead of a loss. “That’s our goal,” he said.

Originally, Sports Facilities Management, which manages the complex for the city, had projected five full years of operating losses.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

What the profit and loss statement doesn’t include is the economic impact the facility is having.

SFM originally had predicted an economic impact of $14 million in the Hoover Met Complex’s first year, $24.4 million in the second year, $27.7 million the third year, $31.8 million the third year and $33.4 million the fifth year.

The first year — fiscal 2018 — was slightly above the projection, with an estimated economic impact of $14.86 million, records show. But this year, with the completion of the outdoor sports fields, tennis complex, playground and splash pad, SFM estimates the complex through the end of May already had an economic impact of $31.4 million.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Met Complex lacrosse 6-23-19 The Soddy-Daisy Wolves from Chattanooga, in red, and 1 More team from Pensacola, go head to head in a lacrosse tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

By the end of fiscal 2019 on Sept. 30, Sparks estimates the full year economic impact will be $38 million to $45 million — more than $13 million ahead of original expectation for this year and even higher than the original expectation for year five.

For the eight months ending May 31, the Hoover Met Complex is estimated to have generated enough visitors to stay 31,472 hotel room nights, Sparks said.

Just this past weekend, the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championship Basketball Tournament brought in more than 200 teams of high school boys and 530 college coaches, Sparks said. The estimated economic impact for the four-day tournament was $3 million, he said.

The Hoover Met Complex includes the 155,000-square-foot Finley Center for indoor sports and events, the Hoover Met baseball and event stadium, five additional NCAA-size baseball fields, a 16-court tennis complex, 15,000-square-foot playground, 7,000-square-foot splash pad, 170-space RV park and five multi-purpose fields for soccer, football, lacrosse, cricket, rugby and other sports.

Sparks said bookings already are going strong for 2020, including volleyball, basketball, baseball, football, ultimate disc, cheer and dance competitions, seven gun shows, three Piggly Wiggly food shows, a Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders showcase, the Kulture City Ball and two Vintage Market Days shows that feature original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home décor and more.

SFM just confirmed a three-year agreement with the Perfect Game high school baseball scouting service for the Hoover Met Complex to become one of its two main Southeastern hubs. In 2020, that includes five championship events and a national academic showcase that together are expected to generate more than $12 million in economic impact, Sparks said.

Councilman Curt Posey complimented Sparks and his team at the complex for the excellent job they have done, saying nobody expected to see this big of a jump in the facility’s economic impact. “This is very, very good,” he said.

Councilman John Lyda said the complex is having a positive impact not just on Hoover, but all of Jefferson and Shelby counties. Hoover doesn’t have enough hotel rooms to handle all the demand being generated by the complex, Lyda said.

He said he couldn’t think of any other project in the city’s history that has had this much economic impact. It truly has helped transform the city from a strictly retail-based economy to also include an entertainment-based economy.

LOCAL USAGE

Councilman Mike Shaw, who is on the council’s advisory committee for the complex, said the financial returns are impressive, but Sparks and his team also have done an amazing job of balancing the need to generate revenue by attracting visitors with the need to provide recreation opportunities for Hoover residents.

Sparks said balancing the two objectives can be challenging. “The puzzle’s not always easy to fit together, but we’re working on it,” he said.

Almost 25,000 people have participated in Hoover Parks and Recreation basketball, flag football and volleyball leagues at the complex, and another 30,000 people have been able to use the fields through the Hoover Soccer Club, Hoover Youth Lacrosse and baseball field rentals, Sparks said.

More than 21,000 people have participated in Southern Performance Volleyball events at the Finley Center, while almost 3,500 have come for J. Smith Hoops and 2,800 for the Hoover Competitive Basketball Club, Sparks said.

Also, more than 5,800 people have used the walking track, nearly 3,900 have taken advantage of open gym time, and more than 2,700 have used the climbing center, Sparks said. Additionally, since the playground and splash pad opened in May, they have been averaging more than 200 guests daily, he said.

ADDITIONAL COSTS

The profit and loss statements generated by SFM are based on operating costs only and do not take into account additional costs borne by the city, including debt on the Hoover Met complex, utilities, cleaning and exterior maintenance, Sparks said. The city has spent $3.1 million on those things eight months into this fiscal year, including a $1.37 million debt payment, records show.