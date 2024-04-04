Hoover council president calls special meeting over Stadium Trace Village incentive package

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220804_HV_Beauty_Awards_Stadium_Trace The entrance to the Stadium Trace Village development off John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council has called a special meeting for 1:30 p.m. Friday to consider whether to continue negotiations for a proposed tax incentive package for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village and to have the mayor and economic development manager lead those negotiations.

The council on Monday voted to continue consideration of a proposed $30 million incentive package recommended by some council members until the next council meeting. This would allow city staff more time to review some of the technical development reports for the property and allow two other council members who were absent Monday to participate in the decision, Councilman Sam Swiney said.

The next regular action meeting of the council is scheduled for April 15, with a work session scheduled for April 11.

But Council President John Lyda decided to call a special meeting Friday with a proposed resolution that would authorize continued negotiations with the development company, Broad Metro, and put Mayor Frank Brocato and Economic Development Manager Greg Knighton leading those negotiations.

Councilman Steve McClinton said this resolution is actually an effort to kill the deal because Lyda knows that the mayor does not want to do business with Broad Metro. McClinton said anyone who votes in favor of this resolution would be abdicating their responsibility as a council member.

The mayor has already submitted his proposal to the council, and it’s the council’s job to decide what to do with that proposal, whether to approve it, deny it or amend it, McClinton said.

The proposal that was tabled on Monday was an effort by some members of the council to amend the incentive agreement, he said.

“This resolution effectively strips the council of its authority to approve the current deal,” McClinton said. “Given the mayor’s evident dislike for [developer William] Kadish, expecting him to negotiate is unrealistic.”

However, it’s crucial to remember that an incentive package still requires council approval, subject to possible amendments by the council, McClinton said.

McClinton said the council should stick to its original vote to take up the agreement already before the council again on April 15.

Friday’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. will be in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall.