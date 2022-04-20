Destination Hoover International awards 2022 scholarships to Bardai, Hamley

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest3 Kash Siddiqui, the owner of Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, poses for a photo with Destination Hoover International's 2022 scholarship recipients, Zach Hamley of Hoover High and Zahra Bardai of Spain Park High, during the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest12 The Kings Band entertains customers at the Jubilee Joe's 2022 Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest4 The Destination Hoover International nonprofit on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, presented its 2022 scholarships to two students at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. From left are DHI board members Sofia Markovich, Carolyn Turner and Mark Jackson, Hoover High student Zach Hamley, Jubilee Joe's owner Kash Siddiqui, Spain Park High student Zahra Bardai,DHI President Shelley Shaw and Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest9 Amy and Seth Berry dine at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant during the 2022 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest8 Customers dine at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant during the 2022 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest1 Kash Siddiqui, the owner of Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, welcomes customers to the 2022 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest and presentation of scholarships from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest7 Customers wait for their food at the 2022 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest6 The Kings Band entertains customers at the Jubilee Joe's 2022 Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Prev Next

The Destination Hoover International nonprofit on Tuesday night awarded $2,000 scholarships to two students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Zahra Bardai from Spain High and Zach Hamley from Hoover High.

Bardai, 18, plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham, major in elementary education and minor in global international studies. She also wants to travel abroad and learn about different cultures.

Bardai said the UAB Collat School of Business has a focus on entrepreneurship and leadership and she might one day want to open her own charter school.

She has been a class officer for her class, served on the student board of the Hoover City Schools Foundation for four years and this school year has been a counselor for the YMCA after-school program at Riverchase Elementary School.

Hamley, 17, plans to attend Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, major in international studies and minor in Japanese. He wants to become a martial arts teacher.

Hamley said he started taking martial arts at age 5, spent about 11 years training at USA Martial Arts in Bluff Park and more recently has trained at World Oyama Karate in Homewood.

Nothing breaks down barriers people people of different cultures like exercising and sweating together, he said.

Hamley, who is a part of the International Baccalaureate program at Hoover High and a cadet captain with the schools’ Air Force Junior ROTC program, already has obtained three hours of college credit by taking Mandarin Chinese while in high school.

Destination Hoover International, a group that aims to foster cultural exchange and relationships between the city of Hoover and countries outside the United States, presented both scholarships at Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant on the first night of the restaurant’s 2022 Crawfish Fest.

Jubilee Joe’s is donating 10% of all proceeds during the six-day festival to DHI’s scholarship program. Over the past four years, the restaurant has given about $11,000 toward the scholarships, DHI President Shelley Shaw said.

Read more about the Crawfish Fest, which runs through Sunday, April 24, and includes food and drink specials and live music.

Find out more about Destination Hoover International here.