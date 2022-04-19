Jubilee Joe's kicks off 2022 Crawfish Fest, fundraiser for DHI

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210420_DHI_Scholarships12 A staff member serves food on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant begins its 2022 Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 19, and will continue with it through Sunday, April 24.

For the fifth year in a row, the event will serve as a fundraiser for Destination Hoover International, a nonprofit whose goal is to foster cultural exchange and international relationships by uniting Hoover with people throughout the world.

Jubilee Joe’s plans to donate 10% of its proceeds over the six days to the nonprofit to help fund scholarships for students focusing on international studies and cultural exchange, restaurant owner Kash Siddiqui said.

There also will be a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the DHI scholarships. Auction items include two reserved seats for The World Games softball competition at the Hoover Met, a Regions Tradition golf tournament package, SEC Baseball Tournament tickets, a three-day trip to Panama City Beach and a Dread River Whiskey gift basket.

“Giving back to the community is important to Jubilee Joe’s, and investing in student

scholarships is a great way to do that,” Siddiqui said.

Over the past four years, Jubilee Joe’s has given about $11,000 toward DHI scholarships, DHI President Shelley Shaw said.

This year, DHI is giving out a $2,000 scholarship to a senior from Hoover High School and a $2,000 scholarship to a senior from Spain Park High School. The scholarships are to be presented in a ceremony at Jubilee Joe’s at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Crawfish Fest includes food and drink specials, plus live music every day except Friday. Here is the live music schedule:

Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.: The Kings Band

Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.: Ves Marable

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.: Tommy Trumpet & Co.

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.: Swamp Pappas

Saturday, 5-8 p.m.: Swamp Pappas

Sunday, 5-8 p.m., Goodfellas

For more information about DHI, go to destinationhooverinternational.org. For more information about Jubilee Joe’s, go to jubileejoes.com.