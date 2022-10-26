City, Galleria Christmas tree lightings set for November

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Riverchase Galleria. The Birmingham Children's Theatre puts on a musical performance as part of the 2021 Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria.

The city of Hoover and Riverchase Galleria both plan to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with tree lighting ceremonies in November.

The first of the two tree lightings will be Friday, Nov. 18, at the Galleria. The mall plans to start gearing up for the tree lighting about 6 or 6:15 p.m. with live Christmas music from a band in the food court, said Mike White, general manager for the Galleria.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the lights on the big Christmas tree in the food court will be turned on, and Birmingham Children’s Theatre will put on a show called “Letters to Santa,” White said.

It will be a musical variety show featuring modern Christmas tunes and should last about an hour, said Jessie Kisor, education director for Birmingham Children’s Theatre.

The city of Hoover’s official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the upper parking lot at Hoover City Hall, with parking available at the Hoover Public Library next door.

Mayor Frank Brocato usually has a child help him flip the switch to turn on the lights on the 43-foot-tall Christmas tree by U.S. 31, as well as other Christmas lights on the City Hall campus.

The night also is scheduled to include music from the Gwin and Rocky Ridge elementary school choirs and instrumental music from a school band, as well as light snacks, coffee, hot chocolate and kid photos with Santa.

Riverchase Galleria Tree Lighting

WHERE: Galleria food court

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m.

City of Hoover Tree Lighting

WHERE: Hoover City Hall parking lot

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.