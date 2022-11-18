Riverchase Galleria opens 2022 Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony (video & photos)

An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Video by Jon Anderson
The Riverchase Galleria opened the 2022 Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony in the mall's food court Friday night.
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performed a medley of Christmas songs to help get the crowd in the mood for the holidays and welcomed Santa to the mall as lights glistened on a tall tree next to the carousel in the food court. The show lasted about 30 minutes.
Afterward, children were invited to write letters to Santa Claus.
1 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Shown here are Anthony Hardin and Santa Claus.
2 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
3 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Allie Nichols, Jalen Brown and Theo Butler.
4 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
Young girls watch an ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre perform at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
5 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Theo Butler, Jalen Brown and Anthony Hardin.
6 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
The main Christmas tree at the Riverchase Galleria mall shines its lights during the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
7 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
8 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Theo Butler, Jalen Brown and Anthony Hardin.
9 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
People watch an ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre perform at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
10 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
Jalen Brown, left, and Theo Butler from Birmingham Children's Theatre perform at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
11 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
12 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Allie Nichols, Theo Butler, Jalen Brown and Anthony Hardin.
13 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
Children write letters to Santa at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Ryland Hargrove of Homewood, Lauren Elmore of Mountain Brook and Adalyn Hargrove of Homewood.
14 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Allie Nichols, Jalen Brown and Theo Butler.
15 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
A crowd watches as an ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs a medley of Christmas songs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
16 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Jalen Brown, Anthony Hardin and Santa Claus.
17 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
People watch an ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre perform at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
18 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Theo Butler, Jalen Brown and Anthony Hardin.
19 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
The main Christmas tree at the Riverchase Galleria mall shines its lights during the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
20 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
Maury Levine plays the drums for an ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre as they perform a medley of Christmas songs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
21 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
Allie Nichols of Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
22 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Shown here are Jalen Brown, left, and Anthony Hardin.
23 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Shown here are Anthony Hardin and Santa Claus.
24 of 24
Photo by Jon Anderson
An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. From left are Theo Butler, Jalen Brown and Anthony Hardin.