Riverchase Galleria opens 2022 Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony (video & photos)

× An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performs at the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Video by Jon Anderson

The Riverchase Galleria opened the 2022 Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony in the mall's food court Friday night.

An ensemble from Birmingham Children's Theatre performed a medley of Christmas songs to help get the crowd in the mood for the holidays and welcomed Santa to the mall as lights glistened on a tall tree next to the carousel in the food court. The show lasted about 30 minutes.

Afterward, children were invited to write letters to Santa Claus.