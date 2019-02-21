36-year-old Shelby man charged with murder of 73-year-old in Caldwell Crossings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Jackson Bradley Young Jackson Bradley Young

A 36-year-old Shelby man today was charged with murder in connection with the weekend beating death of a 73-year-old Hoover man in his home in the Caldwell Crossings community, Hoover police said tonight.

Hoover police on Tuesday night took 36-year-old Jackson Bradley Young into custody in Birmingham in connection with the killing of 73-year-old Arthur Grey Till Jr. in his home in the 3100 block of Crossings Drive.

Friends of Till found him dead in his home shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning confirmed that Till died from blunt force trauma and likely was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators identified a possible suspect very early in the investigation and actively began looking for him Monday night, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release.

On Tuesday, detectives learned that Young’s vehicle had been discovered burned by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. After Hoover police arrested Young Tuesday night in Birmingham, he remained in the Hoover Jail while investigators worked to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events, Rector said.

“Detectives believe that the victim was specifically targeted by the suspect,” Rector said.

Young was to be transferred to the Shelby County Jail tonight. He was being held with bond set at $150,000.

Hoover police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.