20th Hydrangeas Under the Stars raises $50,000 for Aldridge Gardens

About 120 people came out to the 20th Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens Saturday night, and they brought their wallets with them.

Collectively, the group raised more than $50,000 for the public gardens on Lorna Road in Hoover.

A live auction brought in almost $26,000, and ticket sales, a silent auction and sponsorships pushed the total over $50,000, said Tynette Lynch, executive director for the Aldridge Gardens nonprofit that supports the gardens.

The auction package that drew the most money was a three-night stay for two people at The Setting Inn Willamette Valley in Newberg, Oregon. The package included a wine tasting, lunch and chauffeur service. Three people each agreed to pay $4,000 for such a package.

A seven-night stay in a four-bedroom condo in Pensacola Beach auctioned for $3,000, and a private four-course dinner and wine tasting for 10 people at Aldridge Gardens catered by Savoie Catering also went for $3,000.

A three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, Calif., and round of golf at the Del Monte Golf Course auctioned for $1,700, while a four-hour rental of the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens with tables and chairs for up to 100 people and four tickets to the Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for Hoover Helps went for $1,400.

Four new tires from the Hendrick Automotive Group auctioned for $1,250, while a four-hour rental of the pavilion or main house at Aldridge Gardens, six tickets to the Taste of Hoover event and one-year family membership to Aldridge Gardens went for $1,200.

There also was artwork on the auction block. A clay figurine of a woman called the “Hydrangea Lady” by Hoover artist Phyllis Thomas Gibson auctioned for $1,000, and paintings of scenery at Aldridge painted on site Saturday night by artists Martha Fulgham, Dee Falls and Laura Timeras went for $500, $400 and $400, respectively.

Items in the silent auction included dinner for 10 catered by Tre Luna Catering, a luncheon for 10 catered by Yellow Bicycle Catering, a charcoal smoker, a charcuterie board, an automated external defibrillator, jewelry, makeup, artwork, Art Meripol photographs of Tina Turner, B.B. King and John Prine, hospitality passes to the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix and Regions Tradition golf tournament and hotel stays at higher-end hotels in Hoover, Homewood, Orange Beach, Auburn and Huntsville.

Dinner for the fundraiser was provided by Tre Luna Catering and served under the outdoor pavilion at Aldridge. Sponsors of the event were Kay Aldridge and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

Diana Knight, president of the board of directors for the Aldridge Gardens nonprofit, told the crowd she knew the late Eddie Aldridge would be pleased with the way the public gardens has developed.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato called the gardens an “essential asset in the state” and noted it had more than 100,000 visitors last year.

For more information about Aldridge, visit aldridgegardens.com.