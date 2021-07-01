Hoover Sun brings home APA awards

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media First Place Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Hoover’s community newspaper brought home three editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The Hoover Sun has been delivering community news since October 2012. Editor Jon Anderson joined the team six years ago and has been covering Hoover as a reporter or editor for 22 years.

The Hoover Sun received the following awards:

Best News Feature Story Coverage - 1st Place for Next Steps: Hoover Police and Diversity

Best Spot News Photo - 2nd Place for Hoover Police standoff with protesters

Best Sports Photo - 3rd Place for Hoover volleyball state title

The newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.