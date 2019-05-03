Stewart earns Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Virginia Stewart. Michael Stewart.

Michael Stewart, a member of Troop 320, earned the rank of Eagle Scout in February.

Stewart has exhibited leadership during his time in Scouting by serving as librarian (twice), scribe, patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, for which he was selected by his fellow Scouts. He has also earned 26 merit badges, thus earning the Bronze Palm in addition to Eagle.

His Eagle Scout project was to construct a playground for Grace House, a Christian home for girls in foster care in Fairfield.

Submitted by Virginia Stewart.